Sevilla v Manchester City updates - Late Ruben Dias strike sees City comfortably win 4-0 in Group G!

Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 06.09.2022
Sevilla FC
Completed
0
4
Manchester City
    Updated 06/09/2022 at 20:58 GMT
    Thanks for joining us.
    End of 2nd Half
    90+3'
    FULL-TIME: SEVILLA 0-4 MANCHESTER CITY
    Sevilla are totally outclassed by a far superior Manchester City side on their own patch this evening. Boos ring around the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from the home supporters as Los Palanganas suffer their fourth defeat in five games. Julen Lopategui's position will surely be under threat. City go top of Group G.
    Haaland at the double as City cruise past poor Sevilla
    90+2'
    Manchester City
    Rúben Dias
    Goal
    Rúben Dias
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL! CITY HAVE THEIR FOURTH!
    Brilliant from City. A low cross from Cancelo on the overlap from the right flank is tapped home from close range by Ruben Dias! A great finish by the centre-back. A first Champions League goal for him on his 33rd appearance in the competition.
    90+1'
    THREE ADDED MINUTES
    There will be three minutes of stoppages.
    90+1'
    FREE-KICK
    Acuna fouls Mahrez close to the corner flag and City have a late-free-kick in added time.
    89'
    Sevilla FC
    YELLOW CARD
    Rafa Mir goes into the book for a high foot on Manuel Akanji.
    Rafa Mir
    Yellow card
    Rafa Mir
    Sevilla FC
    Sevilla FC
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    85'
    TEMPO OF GAME HAS DROPPED
    Understandably so, the tempo of the game has considerably dropped as we enter the final five minutes here in Seville.
    80'
    HAALAND CELEBRATES SECOND GOAL

    Image credit: Getty Images

    79'
    Sevilla FC
    SEVILLA CHANGE
    Isco
    Off
    Isco
    Sevilla FC
    Sevilla FC
    Adnan Januzaj
    On
    Adnan Januzaj
    Sevilla FC
    Sevilla FC
    78'
    Manchester City
    CITY CHANGE
    Rodri
    Off
    Rodri
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Fouls1
    Wide2
    Free Kicks1
    Kalvin Phillips
    On
    Kalvin Phillips
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    77'
    Manchester City
    CITY CHANGE
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Off
    Kevin De Bruyne
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Assists1
    On target1
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Riyad Mahrez
    On
    Riyad Mahrez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    75'
    SAVE!
    Cancelo opts once again to shoot from distance for City, this time seeing his effort from the edge of the area palmed by Bounou.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    Sevilla FC
    SEVILLA CHANGE
    Suso replaces Gomez.
    Papu Gómez
    Off
    Papu Gómez
    Sevilla FC
    Sevilla FC
    Blocked Shots1
    Fouls1
    Fouls against2
    Wide1
    Suso
    On
    Suso
    Sevilla FC
    Sevilla FC
    70'
    Manchester City
    Phil Foden
    Off
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target2
    Fouls against4
    Offsides2
    Cole Palmer
    On
    Cole Palmer
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    70'
    Manchester City
    DOUBLE CITY CHANGE
    Pep Guardiola uses this chance to make two changes. Haaland and Foden are taken off with the result all-but wrapped up.
    Palmer and Alvarez come on.
    Erling Haaland
    Off
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals2
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide3
    Julián Álvarez
    On
    Julián Álvarez
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    67'
    Manchester City
    Erling Haaland
    Goal
    Erling Haaland
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals2
    On target3
    Blocked Shots1
    Wide3
    GOALLLL! HAALAND HAS ANOTHER BRACE
    Erling Haaland scores his 25th Champions League goal! City are surely home and dry now.
    Bounou initially pushes Foden's shot into the path of the forward, who takes full advantage and scores an easy tap-in into an empty net.
    64'
    OFFSIDE!
    Gundogan has the ball in the net but it will not count! Foden plays it into the midfielder, but he was offside when he got onto the pass that was played to him.
    63'
    WIDE!
    Acuna does really well down the left-hand side to get in a whipped cross towards the back post, but Mir cannot control it properly and the attempted effort goes wide and out for a goal-kick.
    62'
    Manchester City
    MAN CITY CHANGE
    City make a change as Gundogan replaces Grealish.
    Jack Grealish
    Off
    Jack Grealish
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Fouls1
    Wide1
    Ilkay Gündogan
    On
    Ilkay Gündogan
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    58'
    Manchester City
    Phil Foden
    Goal
    Phil Foden
    Manchester City
    Manchester City
    Goals1
    On target1
    Fouls against3
    Corners1
    GOALLLLLL! CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
    A fantastic strike by Phil Foden! Cancelo centres the ball for the attacker from the right-side of the area, and Foden receives it in the centre of the 18-yard box. He then beats Gudelj with his feet after shifting the ball to his left foot before firing it well into the bottom corner.