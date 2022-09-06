Sevilla v Manchester City updates - Late Ruben Dias strike sees City comfortably win 4-0 in Group G!
Champions League / Group Stage
Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan / 06.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Thanks for joining us.
End of 2nd Half
90+3'
FULL-TIME: SEVILLA 0-4 MANCHESTER CITY
Sevilla are totally outclassed by a far superior Manchester City side on their own patch this evening. Boos ring around the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan from the home supporters as Los Palanganas suffer their fourth defeat in five games. Julen Lopategui's position will surely be under threat. City go top of Group G.
Haaland at the double as City cruise past poor Sevilla
90+2'
Manchester City
Goal
Rúben Dias
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Free Kicks1
GOAL! CITY HAVE THEIR FOURTH!
Brilliant from City. A low cross from Cancelo on the overlap from the right flank is tapped home from close range by Ruben Dias! A great finish by the centre-back. A first Champions League goal for him on his 33rd appearance in the competition.
90+1'
THREE ADDED MINUTES
There will be three minutes of stoppages.
90+1'
FREE-KICK
Acuna fouls Mahrez close to the corner flag and City have a late-free-kick in added time.
89'
Sevilla FC
YELLOW CARD
Rafa Mir goes into the book for a high foot on Manuel Akanji.
Yellow card
Rafa Mir
Sevilla FC
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
Wide1
85'
TEMPO OF GAME HAS DROPPED
Understandably so, the tempo of the game has considerably dropped as we enter the final five minutes here in Seville.
80'
HAALAND CELEBRATES SECOND GOAL
Image credit: Getty Images
79'
Sevilla FC
SEVILLA CHANGE
Off
Isco
Sevilla FC
On
Adnan Januzaj
Sevilla FC
78'
Manchester City
CITY CHANGE
Off
Rodri
Manchester City
Fouls1
Wide2
Free Kicks1
On
Kalvin Phillips
Manchester City
77'
Manchester City
CITY CHANGE
Off
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
Assists1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
On
Riyad Mahrez
Manchester City
75'
SAVE!
Cancelo opts once again to shoot from distance for City, this time seeing his effort from the edge of the area palmed by Bounou.
72'
Sevilla FC
SEVILLA CHANGE
Suso replaces Gomez.
Off
Papu Gómez
Sevilla FC
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
Wide1
On
Suso
Sevilla FC
70'
Manchester City
Off
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
On target2
Fouls against4
Offsides2
On
Cole Palmer
Manchester City
70'
Manchester City
DOUBLE CITY CHANGE
Pep Guardiola uses this chance to make two changes. Haaland and Foden are taken off with the result all-but wrapped up.
Palmer and Alvarez come on.
Off
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Wide3
On
Julián Álvarez
Manchester City
67'
Manchester City
Goal
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
Goals2
On target3
Blocked Shots1
Wide3
GOALLLL! HAALAND HAS ANOTHER BRACE
Erling Haaland scores his 25th Champions League goal! City are surely home and dry now.
Bounou initially pushes Foden's shot into the path of the forward, who takes full advantage and scores an easy tap-in into an empty net.
64'
OFFSIDE!
Gundogan has the ball in the net but it will not count! Foden plays it into the midfielder, but he was offside when he got onto the pass that was played to him.
63'
WIDE!
Acuna does really well down the left-hand side to get in a whipped cross towards the back post, but Mir cannot control it properly and the attempted effort goes wide and out for a goal-kick.
62'
Manchester City
MAN CITY CHANGE
City make a change as Gundogan replaces Grealish.
Off
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
Fouls1
Wide1
On
Ilkay Gündogan
Manchester City
58'
Manchester City
Goal
Phil Foden
Manchester City
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against3
Corners1
GOALLLLLL! CITY DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
A fantastic strike by Phil Foden! Cancelo centres the ball for the attacker from the right-side of the area, and Foden receives it in the centre of the 18-yard box. He then beats Gudelj with his feet after shifting the ball to his left foot before firing it well into the bottom corner.