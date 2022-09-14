SHAKHTAR DONETSK V CELTIC LIVE - MUDRYK CANCELS OUT EARLY CELTIC OPENER
Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 14.09.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
96'
FULL TIME - SHAKHTAR DONETSK 1-1 CELTIC
The points are shared in Warsaw. Celtic will rue their missed chances after a dominant second half display. Shakhtar Donetsk go top of Group F!
Image credit: Getty Images
93'
EARNED HIS SIDE A POINT?
90'
FIVE ADDED MINUTES
89'
Celtic
INCHES AWAY!
A golden opportunity for Celtic, Maeda kept himself onside and put his effort just wide! Agony for Ange Postecoglou's side.
86'
SUBSTITUTION - CELTIC
Jota is withdrawn, Liel Abada is his replacement.
Off
Jota
Celtic
On target2
Blocked Shots3
Fouls1
Offsides1
On
Liel Abada
Celtic
85'
Celtic
WHAT A CHANCE!
Giakoumakis strikes wide of the post. So close to being the potential winner for Celtic!
78'
SUBSTITUION - SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Sudakov hobbles off with an injury and is replaced by Oleg Ocheretko.
Off
Heorhiy Sudakov
Shakhtar Donetsk
Assists1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Oleg Ocheretko
Shakhtar Donetsk
74'
SUBSTITUTION - SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Durasek is on for Bondarenko.
Off
Artem Bondarenko
Shakhtar Donetsk
Own goal1
Free Kicks1
On
Neven Durasek
Shakhtar Donetsk
73'
Celtic
JOTA GOES CLOSE AGAIN!
All that was missing was the finish, Jota again slalom's past defenders to get into a shooting position but his effort is deflected behind for a corner.
68'
Celtic
SUBSTITUTION - CELTIC
Aaron Mooy is on for Matt O'Riley in the third of a triple change.
Off
Matt O'Riley
Celtic
On target2
Fouls against1
Wide2
Free Kicks2
On
Aaron Mooy
Celtic
68'
Celtic
SUBSTITUTION - CELTIC
Georgios Giakoumakis is on for Kyogo Furahashi.
Off
Kyogo Furuhashi
Celtic
On target1
On
Georgios Giakoumakis
Celtic
68'
Celtic
SUBSTITUTION - CELTIC
Ange Postecoglou makes his second change of the night, David Turnbull is on for Reo Hatate.
Off
Reo Hatate
Celtic
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
David Turnbull
Celtic
65'
Celtic
DOUBLE CHANCE FOR O'REILLY!
Matt O'Reilly goes close with a brilliant effort from distance saved by the goalkeeper and just moments later has another effort.
61'
Shakhtar Donetsk
SUBSTITUTION - SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Ivan Petriak is on for Maryan Shved
Off
Marian Shved
Shakhtar Donetsk
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against1
On
Ivan Petriak
Shakhtar Donetsk
61'
Shakhtar Donetsk
SUBSTITUTION - SHAKHTAR DONETSK
Lassina Traore is on for Zubkov.
Off
Oleksandr Zubkov
Shakhtar Donetsk
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Lassina Traoré
Shakhtar Donetsk
56'
Celtic
ALMOST A JOTA WONDER GOAL!
The Portuguese winger went past several Shakhtar defenders as if they weren't there but could not find a finish.
54'
Celtic
GOALSCORER CHANGE
UEFA have stripped Hatate of his opening goal and it's now officially an own-goal scored by Bondarenko.
52'
Celtic
YELLOW CARD - MORITZ JENZ
Jenz will have no complaints here after dragging Zubkov down.
Yellow card
Moritz Jenz
Celtic
On target1
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
2nd Half
46'
THE SECOND HALF IS UNDERWAY
45'
SUBSTITUTION FOR CELTIC
Daizen Maeda is on for Sead Haksabanovic
Off
Sead Haksabanovic
Celtic
Fouls against3
On
Daizen Maeda
Celtic