Shakhtar Donetsk vs RB Leipzig LIVE! - Group Stage qualification on the line
Champions League / Group Stage
Wojska Polskiego / 02.11.2022
FULL TIME
THE MOST COMFORTABLE OF WINS FOR RB LEIPZIG
And revenge for the 4-1 humbling they received at home in the first game of the group. Thanks for following the game with us.
87'
SIKAN GOES INTO THE BOOK
In short succession he fouled Halstenberg and then Gvardiol.
82'
BONDARENKO COMES ON FOR SHAKHTAR
He replaces Kryskiv.
77'
NKUNKU TRIES FREE KICK FROM EDGE OF AREA
But his effort curls just a yard over the bar.
75'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SHAKHTAR
Mudryk and Schlager come off for Diallo and Totovitsky.
73'
THERE IS HIS MAGIC MOMENT!
Mudryk picked up the ball 35 yards from goal and tries a swerving shot which has the keeper beaten but nestles on the roof of the net.
68'
Own goal
Valeriy Bondar
Shakhtar Donetsk
Own goal1
Free Kicks3
GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
A smart free kick was tapped to Kampl by Forsberg and then Olmo curls a ball home from a tight angle.
67'
DOUBLE SUBSTITUTION FOR LEIPZIG
66'
TAYLOR GOES INTO THE BOOK!
He brings down Raum.
62'
Goal
Dominik Szoboszlai
RB Leipzig
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
Nkunku's audacious flick put him through on goal and Szoboszlai rounded the keeper then put the ball in the net.
60'
TRIPLE SUBSTITUTION FOR SHAKHTAR
Sudakov, Traore and Konoplia come off for Djurasek, Sikan and Taylor.
57'
OFFSIDE UPHELD!
Very lucky there. Could have been a penalty and a red card. And game on! Sadly for the neutral it is none of these.
56'
IS THAT A PENALTY?
Kampl takes down Traore in the box, An offside was given but surely VAR will check that.
55'
FORSBERG CLOSE TO MAKING IT THREE
A lovely backheel from Nkunku after Andre Silva's run and pass but Forsberg's effort was tipped over by the keeper.
50'
Goal
André Silva
RB Leipzig
Goals1
On target1
GOAL FOR LEIPZIG!
A very strange goal. Simakan heads the ball back across the goal after Raum's cross is too deep for all in the middle and Andre Silva jumps to stab the ball home just inside the post.
48'
EARLY ATTACK FROM SHAKHTAR
Mykhaylichenko crosses from the left flank but Gvardiol clears the danger.
46'
LEIPZIG GET THE SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
MOSTLY PLAIN SAILING FOR LEIPZIG
But signs at the end of the half that Shakhtar at least have the capability to make this a game after the break.
45+1'
KONOPLIA CROSSES INTO THE BOX
And Orban, under pressure, just manages to get it away to safety.
44'
TRAORE SETS UP PETRYAK
He battles to win the ball and gets to the by-line but the winger's attempted chip is wayward.