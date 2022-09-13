Sporting CP v Tottenham Hotspur LIVE - Son Heung-Min keeps his place as Spurs travel to Lisbon in the Champions League
Champions League / Group Stage
Estádio José Alvalade / 13.09.2022
Live
42'
RICHARLISON HAS THE BALL IN THE NET... BUT HE'S OFFSIDE
Again! Richarlison pounces on to a through ball and takes it around the keeper to slot home, but he's strayed offside once more.
40'
FIVE MINUTES LEFT OF THE FIRST HALF
Will we see the deadlock broken?
37'
RICHARLISON OFFSIDE AGAIN
It looks like he might have been on, though. He looks to run on to a ball from Dier over the top but goes too soon in the eyes of the assistant referee, who raises his flag.
34'
TRINCAO STARTING TO ENJOY HIMSELF
He's twisting and turning in the middle of the park and Spurs can't get the ball off him. The former Wolves player has looked sharp so far for the hosts.
32'
SPURS COME CLOSE... BUT IT'S OFFSIDE ANYWAY
Kane slips Richarlison in, who is unselfish and squares to Son, but the Brazilian is offside.
29'
EMERSON DOES REALLY WELL
He skips past Santos on the right flank and delivers a ball into the box which flashes across the face of goal, but there were no Blue shirts lurking.
26'
SPORTING THREATEN AGAIN
This time it's Trincao who drives at the Tottenham goal and pulls the trigger from 25 yards out, but he pulls it wide.
25'
GOOD CHANCE RICHARLISON
Perisic dinks in a ball towards the back post and Richarlison gets his head on it, but it's a weak effort straight down the throat of Adan.
22'
GOOD BATTLE SO FAR
It remains goalless in Lisbon as we approach the midway point of the first half, but Sporting have started to control possession after a comfortable Spurs start.
18'
SPORTING GROWING INTO THE GAME
The hosts are definitely the better side going forward so far, and the crowd are right behind them every time they drive towards Lloris' goal.
15'
MORITA MAKES A MESS
The ball pops up to the Sporting midfielder in the box but as he takes a swipe, misses the ball and Spurs get it clear. Half a chance wasted.
11'
FAIRLY EVEN START
That Pote effort was the only real chance of the half so far. Spurs are enjoying more of the ball but have had little joy going forward.
8'
LLORIS TIPS POTE'S EFFORT WIDE
Former Spurs academy player Edwards does brilliantly to drive at Tottenham's defence with the ball before playing in Pote, whose shot from the edge of the box is weak, but troubles Lloris who stretches just enough to get a finger on it.
5'
INACIO TAKES A WHACK
Bentancur hammers an effort straight into the defenders torso from outside the box, and he needs a minute before continuing.
4'
RICHARLISON TRIES TO UNLEASH SON
Bentancur plays a great ball through the lines to the feet to Richarlison, who takes a touch and attempts to slip Son in behind, but his pass is cut out.
2'
EARLY CORNER FOR SPURS
The visitors have started on the front foot and have an early corner.
1st Half
1'
HERE WE GO
Spurs get the first half underway.
17:44
REMEMBERING QUEEN ELIZABETH II
A moment of silence is held before kick off as we remember Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
17:40
COUNTDOWN TO KICK OFF
We're five minutes away from the action.
17:38
'RICHARLISON DESERVES TO START' - CONTE
Speaking to BT Sport before tonight's game, Antonio Conte has praised his number nine following the forward's brace against Marseille last week.
"I make the best decision to go game by game. Richarlison played very well against Marseille and Fulham, he deserves to start.
"You don't have many games to get points, so every game is really important."
