Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt - Son hits brace and Kane on target for Spurs after Kameda nets opener for visitors
Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 12.10.2022
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME
A truly mental end to the game there. Eintracht could and maybe should have equalised at the death but they were only afforded such an opportunity after Harry Kane missed his second penalty of the season.
He rarely misses one, let alone two!
Still, Spurs make it out alive and top Group D after Marseille once again get the better of Sporting Lisbon in what is surely one of the most exciting Champions League groups.
90+5'
LLORIS SAVES!
Almost a brace for Alidou but Lloris is there to stop his shot!
Madness, can they do it?
NO! Full time! What a game!
90+2'
PENALTY MISSED!
Harry Kane hits it over the crossbar! Mad game this.
90+1'
PENALTY TO SPURS!
Okay maybe that's game over.
87'
Goal
Faride Alidou
Eintracht Frankfurt
Goals1
On target1
GOAL! SPURS 3 EINTRACHT 2 (Alidou, 87')
A hope? A chance?
Alidou on his Champions League debut gets his head on a corner and reduces the deficit.
A nervy final few in north London!
85'
SPURS MAKE TWO CHANGES
So many subs these days.
Son won't get a hat-trick and makes way for Moura.
Gil is on for Hojbjerg.
Just before that, Sessegnong was given a yellow too for a trailing leg.
Off
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals2
On target6
Fouls against4
Free Kicks1
On
Lucas Moura
Tottenham Hotspur
82'
Eintracht Frankfurt
EINTRACHT BLUNT BUT ON THE BALL
Spurs have hardly had a touch as the game draws to a close but Eintracht can't turn their possession into attack with that one-man disadvantage.
However, Sow does rifle an effort in from all of 40 yards that bounces past the post.
78'
MORE SUBS!
Spurs make another change as Sanchez comes on for Dier who has played well since that dodgy touch that basically gave Eintracht the lead.
And Eintracht have made their fifth change too, Gotze coming on for goalscorer Kamada.
Off
Daichi Kamada
Eintracht Frankfurt
Goals1
On target1
Fouls against1
Wide1
On
Mario Götze
Eintracht Frankfurt
77'
LINDSTROM FORCES SAVE
It only takes a minute!
Lindstrom weaves his way through the Spurs defence and lashes a rocket shot at Lloris that the Frenchman is forced to tip behind for a corner.
Spurs not out of the woods completely...but almost.
75'
Tottenham Hotspur
SPURS IN CONTROL
It's more of an exhibition now as Spurs knock the ball around effortlessly at the back.
They have turned to a 3-5-2 formation and are in no rush to leave themselves vulnerable to the counter.
70'
EINTRACHT MAKE FOUR CHANGES
Borre replaces Muani upfront for the visitors, with Ebimbe replacing the 'lucky to be on the pitch' Hasebe.
There's another two subs too as Lenz makes way for Alidou and Rode is replaces by Smolcic.
Off
Randal Kolo Muani
Eintracht Frankfurt
Fouls1
Fouls against2
On
Rafael Borré
Eintracht Frankfurt
68'
HASEBE SAFE FOR NOW
The Eintracht defender is a lucky man as the referee keeps his cards in his pocket, but Dier stands over this free-kick.
Straight at the wall-
67'
Tottenham Hotspur
BISSOUMA ON, BENTACUR OFF
All these cards has Conte nervous and he's bringing off the booked Bentacur for Bissouma.
Richarlison also makes way for Skipp.
Off
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Yellow Cards1
Fouls1
On
Yves Bissouma
Tottenham Hotspur
67'
HASEBE LIVING DANGEROUSLY
Could have been another red here as the recently-booked Hasebe kicks out at Kane and then brings down Son.
He's down on the turf receiving treatment now, will he get a red when he gets back up?
65'
Tottenham Hotspur
ALL SPURS
A big chance for Spurs here to boost their Champions League goal difference.
Son stands over a corner now and goes short but the attack comes to nothing.
Eintracht rally and still look a decent side with ten men, but they have so much work to do to get anything here tonight,
60'
HASEBE INTO BOOK
In amongst all the Hasebe also picked up a booking. There were two of them pulling Son down there.
Yellow card
Makoto Hasebe
Eintracht Frankfurt
Yellow Cards1
Fouls against1
Free Kicks2
60'
TUTA SENT OFF FOR EINTRACHT
A second yellow in three minutes and Tuta's off!
A slightly delayed red because it looks as though the ref forgot he'd booked Tuta just moments earlier.
But Tuta has grabbed hold of Son there, arms around his waist, and the South Korean was potentially through on goal too. It's the right decision.
Red card
Lucas Tuta
Eintracht Frankfurt
Yellow Cards2
Fouls3
Free Kicks2
Red Cards1
57'
TUTA IN THE BOOK
Tuta takes down Son and goes straight into the book. More brilliant play between him and Kane.
Yellow card
Lucas Tuta
Eintracht Frankfurt
Yellow Cards1
Fouls2
Free Kicks2
55''
CALMER HALF
Spurs very happy here to just knock the ball around the back and take the edge off this match because a Frankfurt goal now would make for a nervy finish to the game.
54'
Tottenham Hotspur
GREAT SAVE BY TRAPP!
It's brilliant from Richarlison down the left and Sessegnon is on the end of his square pass but Trapp is there to make another crucial save.