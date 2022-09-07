Tottenham v Marseille: Live Champions League updates as Harry Kane leads the line for Antonio Conte's side

Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 07.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/tottenham-hotspur/teamcenter.shtml
Tottenham Hotspur
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/olympique-marseille/teamcenter.shtml
Olympique de Marseille
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
Alex Smith
By
Alex Smith
Updated 07/09/2022 at 18:17 GMT
19:16
TOTTENHAM TEAM NEWS
Harry Kane starts up front - supported in attack by Heung-min Son and Richarlison.
There is also a start for Clement Lenglet.
19:13
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the clash between Tottenham and Marseille as both sides get their Champions League campaigns underway.

Image credit: Getty Images