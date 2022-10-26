Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting CP LIVE: Late drama in London as the game ends all square
Champions League / Group Stage
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium / 26.10.2022
Advertisement
Ad
End of 2nd Half
98'
FULL TIME
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Sporting CP
98'
NO GOAL!
The goal has been chalked off after a VAR check that took an absolute age.
97'
GOAL CHECK
Very long VAR check here over Spurs' late winner.
94'
GOAL - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
Harry Kane has scored the winner that sends Spurs to the knockouts of the UEFA Champiosn League with the final chance of the game.
93'
AMORIM CAN'T WATCH
The Sporting manager is on his knees with his head in his hands, he can't bare to watch these final few moments.
90'
YELLOW CARD FOR SPORTING
Confirmation of the yellow card a few minutes ago for Ugarte.
Yellow card
Manuel Ugarte
Sporting Lisbon
Yellow Cards1
Fouls4
Fouls against1
90'
FIVE MINUTES ADDED ON!
The drama won't stop yet, we have a minimum of five minutes here.
89'
FANTASTIC SAVE
Fatawu lashes from distance and Lloris puts it out for a corner! A brilliant strike and a better save.
89'
GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY!
Eric Dier has glanced a header wide, the whole stadoum thought it was in and so did Dier!
88'
JOY ON THE FLANKS
Perisic is really getting involved down the left hand side, putting in some quality crosses.
87'
BIZARRE
Emerson Royal has acres of space to find the pass but tries a no look pass and puts it straight out for a Sporting goal kick!
85'
FRANTIC FOOTBALL
This game is swinging from side to side here! Spurs and Sporting both counter attacking each other to find a winner.
82'
ELECTRIC PACE
This game is now end to end, Spurs are really sensing a winning goal is on the cards here, Sporting are looking to counter.
80'
Goal
Rodrigo Bentancur
Tottenham Hotspur
Goals1
On target1
Fouls1
Fouls against2
GOAL - TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR
A huge goal in London! Bentancur gets ahead of Adan and heads home the equaliser.
78'
SPURS BACK ON TOP
After those big misses from Sporting, normal second half play has resumed here with Spurs firmly in the Sporting half. Sporting will remain a threat on the counter as Spurs really push for an equaliser.
77'
TWO BIG MISSES!
Sporing SHOULD be 2-0 up, Pedro Porro fires at Lloris and Nazinho puts the rebound wide. That would have been his first senior goal.
76'
NEARLY 2-0!
Arthur Gomes embarks on a mazy run before feeding Nazinho who smashes it at Lloris. Great save from the French keeper.
75'
SPORTING SUB
St Juste is on for Paulinho, a defensive change as Amorim looks to try see this one out.
Off
Paulinho
Sporting Lisbon
Assists1
Fouls against3
Wide1
On
Jeremiah St. Juste
Sporting Lisbon
74'
SO CLOSE TO 1-1!
Eric Dier glances a header toward the far post but it lands on the roof of the net, that had Adan beaten.
73'
SPURS PUSHING ON
Conte's men are now playing exclusively in Sporting's half, Sporting are trying to hold on for these last 15 or so minutes.