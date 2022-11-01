Viktoria Plzen vs Barcelona LIVE: Barcelona hit four to end poor campaign with relative high
Champions League / Group Stage
Doosan Arena / 01.11.2022
FULL TIME
AN ENTERTAINING GAME
Barcelona got a victory and a debut for a couple more young players but it will be a match most will soon forget. Thanks for following the game with us.
90+3'
TORRES IS BOOKED
He pulled down Jilka.
90'
HOLIK SHOOTS AT GOAL FOR PLZEN
But his effort is high and wide of the target.
88'
PILAR COMES ON FOR KRONUS
A last change for Plzen.
83'
FANTASTIC EFFORT
Jirka slams the effort from just outside of the angle of the 18-yard box on the right flank and Pena gets a feathery touch which might've just been enough to keep it from creeping in the near post as it smacks the frame of the goal instead.
79'
CERMEK AND BASSEY COME ON
They replace Kalvach and the goalscoring hero Chory.
77'
SANZ AND DEMBELE COME ON
They replace Torre and Raphinia.
75'
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
Pablo Torre scores on his debut. Raphnia played a lovely ball over the top for him and he slams the ball high into the net and then lies on the floor in a mixture of exhaustion and exhileration.
69'
CASSADO COMES ON FOR KESSIE
The unfortunate Ivorian midfielder walks off with an injured hamstring.
66'
BUCHA'S CROSS DROPS FOR PILAR IN BOX
But he does not get a good contact on the shot and it drifts harmlessly wide.
63'
Goal
Tomáš Chorý
Viktoria Plzen
Goals2
On target2
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR PLZEN!
Chory on the scoresheet again. All on his own in the middle he heads home Vlkanova's inswinging cross from the left wing.
62'
GOOD STOP FROM PENA!
Vlkanova met a cross on the volley but the second choice Barcelona keeper kept it out.
59'
BELLERIN RUNS 50 YARDS BEFORE SHOOTING
But it is a comfortable stop for Stanek.
58'
BUCHA AND HAVEL ON FOR HOSTS
N'Diaye and Jemelka leave the field.
57'
BALDE COMES ON FOR BARCELONA
He replaces Alba.
54'
Goal
Ferran Torres
FC Barcelona
Goals2
On target2
Fouls1
Wide1
GOAL FOR BARCELONA!
They've only gone and made them mad. Torres dribbled into the box and then pushed the ball wide to Raphinia, he passed back to the former Manchester City striker who shoots home first time.
51'
Penalty
Tomáš Chorý
Viktoria Plzen
Goals1
On target1
Blocked Shots1
Fouls1
GOAL FOR PLZEN!
Chory sends Pena the wrong way and we have a game now.
50'
PENALTY FOR PLZEN!
Torre shoulders Chory to the ground and the hosts have a penalty kick.
48'
N'DIAYE GOES INTO THE BOOK
Quite a brutal hand to the face of Gavi knocking the youngster down to the floor.
46'
PLZEN GET THE GAME BACK UNDERWAY