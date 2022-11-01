Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said that he hopes his team’s 2-0 win over Napoli can be a "push" to end their recent poor form.

Salah and Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez were both on target late, after VAR delays both times, to secure the win at Anfield. However due to their heavy defeat in Naples earlier in the group stage, the Reds still finished second behind the Serie A leaders.

Having lost their last two Premier League games against Nottingham Forest and Leeds United respectively, Liverpool needed a boost, and speaking to BT Sport after the game, Salah said he was hoping the win could provide it.

"To win against one of the best teams in the world is the best feeling," the Egyptian said.

"We have to carry it on, it's a good result which will give us more confidence for the cup and league.

"Honestly I didn't know it was my goal because the ball was in. Thanks for confirming that!

"Anyone can score, the most important thing is the team. I think it's important that we won today.

"We played a good game, we were quicker on the ball and recovered the ball quick too.

"We aren't doing great in the league, but this will push us and then hopefully we can win more."

Klopp added that he was extremely proud of the difference in the way his team played compared to the first time against Napoli.

He did also say he had heard there were some technical issues with the VAR leading to the long delay ahead of Salah’s goal being confirmed.

Klopp said: "I would have really enjoyed the game even without the goals. We showed tonight a reaction. Being compact makes all the difference. We have challenges in the right places and are difficult to play against.

"You see what Napoli are able to do in the moment. It was a really good game for us. Lot of courage and bravery. Going into challenges and making a fight of it. Two set-pieces bring us the points and 15 points in a Champions League group is insane.

"You can only recover the ball quickly when you lose it. They are a football-playing side. You need to be compact. In the first game with Napoli we were too wide and did not react to what they did. That was much better tonight.

"I heard it was some technical issues [for the delay on VAR for the first goal]. It is tough but in the end it is good for us. Three times in our direction. I did not see the first goal. After a long time they seem to have made the right call."

