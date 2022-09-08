THURSDAY'S BIG STORIES

That Was Unexpected

It's easy to pick on individuals. It may also, to a certain extent, be correct to pick on individuals: James Milner had probably the worst ten minutes of his long career, while Virgil Van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold were only saved from profound embarrassment by whatever Joe Gomez was doing alongside them. And this often gets said as a joke, but we genuinely hadn't noticed Roberto Firmino was playing until he won a corner early in the second half.

But a team like Liverpool are generally pretty resilient when it comes to individual mistakes. It's a natural consequence of the way they play: sometimes somebody gets left exposed, or they all get caught upfield together, or Alisson tries a Cruyff turn and gets mugged. The possibility of conceding one or two soft, early goals is almost priced into the whole endeavour.

And so, for the Warm-Up's money, the oddest thing wasn't that Liverpool turned up and defended like clowns. They have been known to do that, even at their best. No, the oddest thing was that all the moments you might expect to spark Liverpool back into life, back into themselves, just sputtered out. Liverpool's defining characteristic over the last few years hasn't been any one player or any one way of playing: it's been their inevitability. However badly things are going, there's a moment, and they click, and then they roll right over the poor saps that thought they were in the game.

Last night there were four such moments, by our reckoning. Three in the first half - Alisson's penalty save, Osimhen limping off, Van Dijk's goalline clearance - and then Luis Díaz's goal early in the second. Each, under normal circumstances, should have given Liverpool the jolt to do their thing. Each should have given the opponent the shivers. Each totally failed to do so.

Not least because there was always, always, an out ball for Napoli. Just plonk it over the back of the defence: everybody's turning, everybody's running, everybody's panicking. If Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who appears to be the best player in the world, hadn't gone off early in the second half, and if Napoli's attackers hadn't stopped passing to one another or respecting the offside line, then who knows how many they might have plundered from the vast green fields that separated Liverpool's defence from Liverpool's goal.

It's fascinating to watch. At their best under Klopp, Liverpool seem like they can absorb anything and still bounce back roaring. It's tempting to go full cod psychologist and diagnose a team that have come to believe their own hype, that expect opponents to obligingly wilt at the mere sniff of a red shirt. But it's perhaps more interesting to wonder how a team so powerful can also be so delicate, as to be totally undone, in both head and in structure, by a change of personnel up front and a couple of injuries in midfield.

After the game, Klopp went big. "We have to reinvent ourselves. There’s a lot of things lacking, not in all games but now. … We have to find a setup to be much better in pretty much everything. We were not working as a team." He didn't go on to add "including passing, creating chances and defending," but he didn't need to. We all saw.

He also noted that the calendar has no time for any reinvention, what with Wolves coming up in three days - "They saw the game tonight, they cannot stop laughing probably" - and then Ajax the Tuesday after that and then Chelsea the following Sunday. There's never a good time to have a systemic and existential crisis that threatens to shatter the very foundations of an entire team's operations. But if Liverpool are having one of those, and they really could be, then this is a particularly spicy time to be doing it.

Spinning The Wheel

Graham Potter to Chelsea, then. "Positive" "talks" have been "held", which is always a good first step. Potter hasn't laughed Chelsea out of the room, and Chelsea haven't accidentally called him Brian or Harry or Josiah Wedgwood. On such sure foundations can great projects be built.

Broadly speaking, Chelsea managers since the Abramovich takeover have tended to fall into three types. There's the next big thing, trophy tucked under the arm of his designer suit, tipping a hat and cocking a snook at the dinosaurs of coaching. Or there's one of those dinosaurs, with a trophy cabinet as big as your house. Or there's the beloved former player, brought in to steady the ship and then kept on long enough to capsize it again. The Mourinho-Ancelotti-Lampard framework.

This is a pretty standard model for any club with Champions League ambitions and Champions League money, and yet Potter doesn't quite fit into any of those categories. Perhaps the previous Chelsea coach he best resembles is Maurizio Sarri: brought in not for previous successes but in the hope of bringing a style. Instead of eating cigarettes, he eats xG models. Sarri, of course, did win the Europa League, but then he left anyway and nobody really minded.

This general sense of at Chelsea has led to the suggestion that Potter should perhaps be laughing them out of the room. That he should take one look at a club that dragged their last coach into recruitment against his will, spent a quarter of a billion pounds on his reluctant say so, and then sacked him before the autumn leaves had even started to fall, and say: nah. Don't just choose your club, Alex Ferguson used to tell his players as they moved into management. Choose your owners. Todd Boehly does seem uncommonly excitable.

And maybe that's right. Maybe waiting for a saner club would be the saner thing to do. But while Big Six jobs come around pretty frequently, they don't often get offered to the likes of Potter, who has no place on the Mourinho-Ancelotti-Lampard framework. Perhaps Spurs or Liverpool might roll the dice, as and when the job comes up. But then their last two appointments have been Jürgen Klopp, Bundesliga winner and Champions League finalist, and Antonio Conte, everywhere winner. Maybe they'll go to the posh shops again.

And in an odd sort of way, even a shortish spell at Chelsea might bolster Potter's chances of getting another big job. As long as he doesn't go Full Moyes and wilt entirely under the pressure, then a couple of seasons of decent football in difficult circumstances, a bit of Champions League experience, might be just what his CV was missing. Sarri was laughed out of Stamford Bridge all the way to the Juventus gig. It's a merry-go-round, sure enough, but the first thing to do is to get on it.

The Best Competition

It's easy to be cynical about the Champions League. It's built to ensure that important surprises don't happen early on, it's dominated by the same names from season to season, and the taste of sweet cool Gazprom still lingers in the collective mouth. Everything's a heist, everything's a sham, and that goes for the big cup as much as anything else.

But the football's generally pretty good, tending to great at times. And the players, it appears, are really into it. Last night, Giovanni "Son of Diego" Simeone came on for Napoli, scored with his first touch, and then kissed a tattoo of the trophy he'd had inked when he was 13. As he explained to Sid Lowe back in 2021 , "You’re supposed to be 18, but I was such a fan of the Champions League that I got the logo done at 13. My dad didn’t want me to. And my mum said: 'Why?' I said: ‘Because the day I play and get my first goal in it, then I’m going to kiss the tattoo. I was 13, and my attitude was: 'Europe, Europe, Europe.'"

Meanwhile, over in north London, Richarlison scored his first and second goals for Tottenham. One big header, two big headers. People talk about the showy stuff, but Richarlison is one of football's most excitingly chaotic jumpers: he hurls himself through the air like it's personally offended him. And after the game was done he walked over to his family in the stands and he burst into tears.

Tell the watching public that these are the best teams, and they'll watch. Tell the watching children, and they'll want to grow up and play in it. We dream the biggest dreams we can in the world we are given, and the sight of Richarlison weeping after his came true was enough to warm even the coldest of souls. Footballers love this competition. And seeing that they do, it's hard not to join them.

IN OTHER NEWS

Rangers' return to the top table didn't quite go to plan, as they were shredded early and comprehensively by Ajax. But even Giovanni van Bronckhorst must have found a moment to think "Wow" at this from Mohammed Kudus. Somebody isolate the sound this made hitting the post, please.

RETRO CORNER

Who scored the first goal in Juventus' new stadium? Glad you asked: it was Luca Toni, eleven years ago today. A boring answer, yes, but it allows us to cue up the identity of the man who scored the ground's second goal. That was Notts County's Lee Hughes, and he was rescuing a draw that, given the distribution of chances, bordered upon the scandalous.

Still, it was only a goodwill friendly, and nobody really minded. Except Antonio Conte. You can see him just before the two-minute mark, looking as intense and furious as he always does. Relax, Antonio! It's just an exhibition game! Because of the kits! Antonio! Oh, he's not listening.

HAT TIP

Over to the good people at Tifo, for this video looking back at the history of Adidas Predators. At the risk of showing our age, your Warm-Up correspondent can vividly remember the appearance of Predators in the mid-90s. Not that we could afford them, not that we'd have been good enough to get anything much out of them. But it was a real moment of future shock: they looked ridiculous, they looked impossible, and they looked brilliant.

COMING UP

It's time, friends. Time to leave the best teams behind and think about the nearly-best, the not-quite-as-good, leftovers. Yes, the Europa League is here. Arsenal have an early kick-off against FC Zurich, while Manchester United host Real Sociedad in the evening. Maybe Ronaldo will get a start. Over in the Conference League, West Ham United are playing FCSB.

Andi Thomas will be here tomorrow with all the details of Thomas Tuchel's unveiling at Anfield.

