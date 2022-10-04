Marseille’s Champions League clash with Sporting Lisbon at Orange Velodrome on Wednesday was delayed due to traffic congestion.

The Group D match, scheduled to kick-off at 17.45 UK, had to be pushed back 20 minutes due to the away side’s coach arriving late.

UEFA confirmed the match would start later than planned because of the late arrival of Sporting's bus due to traffic.

The game is being played behind closed doors after Marseille were charged by UEFA following unrest in their Champions League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on September 13.

Marseille have also been ordered to partially close their stadium for the visit of Tottenham on November 1.

After two Champions League Group D games played, Marseille are still in search of their first points.

Sporting Lisbon, meanwhile, can virtually assure qualification to the knockout round if they can maintain their 100 per cent win record.

