Jurgen Klopp celebrated a hat-trick from Liverpool's "outstanding" Mo Salah on Wednesday night against Rangers.

Liverpool went down to a 17th-minute Scott Arfield goal but they reacted smartly, with two first-half goals from Roberto Firmino giving them the lead before half time.

A hat-trick from Salah, plus goals from Harvey Elliott and Darwin Nunez contributed to a 7-1 win and Klopp was content.

“I liked the first half already. It was well played,” he told BT Sport.

“The reaction was good. In our good spells in the first half we played well between the lines. It would have been pretty exhausting for Rangers to defend us in these moments. And then Darwin, and Mo as well. And Harvey, huh?

"A different position for Salah, more inside. Maybe we have to force him a bit. He is an outstanding player and today he showed that. Firmino played an exceptional game.”

Klopp praised all of the team, stating: “To be honest I didn’t see a lot of players tonight who didn’t play really well. Harvey played super, Fabio [Carvalho] played top, both sixes from the beginning really there, the centre-halves top, everybody was spot on. It was a difficult game, and it could have been much more difficult, so I am really pleased.

"The atmosphere was massive. We played football, and when we play football to our potential, we are a pretty good football team. We have to prove consistency. We know what we have to do [against Manchester City] and we will give it a try.”

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk was relieved to get a win. He explained: “Yeah, that was great. We had to play with composure. Sometimes we didn’t, but in the second half we did it much better. I’ve never played here before, and it was a good night in Glasgow. Rangers had to come, so there was going to be space.

"Firmino and Salah showed the quality we need for the rest of the season. Everyone expected us to win here, but we’re in a tough period and take it game by game.

"That’s how we will approach the big one on Sunday. Manchester City are in fantastic form, but we will prepare well and be ready for Sunday.”

