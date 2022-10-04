Pep Guardiola says standards cannot slip despite Manchester City's strong start to the 2022-23 season.

City are unbeaten in the Premier League this campaign and have a goal difference of +20 after eight matches. In the Champions League, City are top of Group B on six points after wins over Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla.

Despite the convincing victory in the Manchester derby, and with City bidding to win the first European title in their history, Guardiola says keeping expectations high is crucial in their pursuit of silverware this season.

The Spaniard said: "That's the problem, after the game versus United it's the biggest issue [keeping standards high].

"Hopefully I can show them to pay lots of attention. Not easy to break the structure they had versus Sevilla. I know exactly what they are able to do.

"They have quality, from goal kicks, when they have the ball don't just play long balls. They have courage to play, we have to force them to play long balls. Everyone knows. I was surprised this morning how many things they do."

He added: "Not just Sunday, Wolves the same. The most difficult thing is to do the easy things. We are alone, simple passes and we lost it. These are our principles.

"You have to pass to blue shirts, not to red shirts. Lately we aren't doing good, in the important stages... it's simple to stop it."

Phil Foden scored his first Premier League hat-trick in City's win over United and picked up the join Man of the Match award with Erling Haaland.

Guardiola hopes the 22-year-old England international will remain with the Premier League champions for "years and years".

When asked how important Foden is, Guardiola replied: "A lot, young player, a reality to his performances in these years. We want him to stay years and years.

"Exceptional player, grew up a lot. He's reliable, his physical condition, so intense and clever in everything. Can play every three days. Both [Foden and Haaland] know they can do better and hopefully they can do it.

"The impact when I arrived was, wow. The second he started to play important games, he doesn't feel pressure. Like Bernardo. He behaves better.

"You saw the assist for Erling, starts for our box, he can do it and in smaller spaces good. As a striker, also the movements in behind. Incredible, can do many things.

"Every year, the more games you play, you are a better player."

