A fine strike from rising star Mykhaylo Mudryk saw Shakhtar Donetsk come from a goal behind to earn a 1-1 draw against Scottish champions Celtic in Warsaw on Wednesday in the Champions League group stage.
Ange Postecoglou's side have developed a reputation for starting games quickly and tonight was no exception. A blistering opening 10 minutes saw Celtic take the lead courtesy of an Artem Bondarenko own goal following great work from Reo Hatate.
Shakhtar hit Celtic with a sucker punch, counter-attacking with precision on the half-hour mark just as Celtic were turning the screw. The brilliant Mudryk fired home left-footed into the roof of the net.
The second half was much of the same, Celtic dominated possession but could only manage two efforts on target.
Shakhtar held firm and despite failing to muster a shot on target in the second half, they earned themselves a point in Warsaw and sit top of Group F on four points.
More to follow.
