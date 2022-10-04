Trent Alexander-Arnold outlined why Jurgen Klopp has no doubt in the Liverpool defender’s ability, according to BT Sport pundits Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen.

Liverpool beat Rangers 2-0 in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with Alexander-Arnold scoring a stunning free-kick before Mohamed Salah's 53rd-minute penalty sealed the win.

Alexander-Arnold’s contribution came after he was criticised for his defensive display against Brighton on the weekend, while last week Gareth Southgate suggested the defender is fourth in the pecking order when it comes to England right-backs.

Speaking after the match, Ferdinand stressed that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lines up with Alexander-Arnold’s attacking ability in mind, and with that paying off on Tuesday, Owen singled out captain Jordan Henderson for helping his team-mate.

“With the ball he’s a magician, in that sense he’s a modern-day full back. Where he has been questioned is defensively,” Ferdinand said.

“I’m one of those that likes to look at the good things from players. We saw that from his passing, and the area that he leaves was protected tonight.

“You could see the frustrations from Klopp in midweek as to why people keep picking on Trent. He picks a team to get the best out of Trent, and I think the defensive aspect of it comes second, so if he can get cover for that – great.

“He’s going to go down as one of the best right-backs we’ve ever seen in England. I’ve had some time with him, one thing he doesn’t lack is character and personality. He asks all the right questions, he’s had a good taste of winning here, and he isn’t going to let that slip.”

Owen added: “Henderson was key today. I bet Trent was delighted when he saw him on the team sheet, he filled in every time he went forward. To have that insurance must be a great thing, and when someone else is plugging it that’s key. When Henderson is in the team, we see a different player.

“I love the way he [Alexander-Arnold] keeps himself to himself, doesn’t feel the need to come out on social media, he lets his football do the talking.

“When he’s in this position, nobody criticises him, when the balls at his feet he’s a joy to watch. There are not many full-backs you would almost shape your team against, to give him that freedom, and it just shows you the regard his teammates have for him.”

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring a free kick to make it 1-0 during a UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Rangers at Anfield Image credit: Getty Images

‘Back to what we know from Liverpool’

Summarising Liverpool’s dominant display, which came three days after a 3-3 draw with Brighton, Ferdinand said: “Back to what we know, what we normally see, from a Liverpool team. The energy, the intensity, aggressive, on the front foot, trying to win the ball high and early.

“All of those things were in play today. You can see from the reaction of the manager, of the players, they wanted that, they needed that. The manager got everything that he would have wanted from this game. A clean sheet, a couple of goals, and a team that looked like they had confidence back.”

Meanwhile, former Rangers striker and manager Ally McCoist said the Scottish club ultimately took a “gamble” that didn’t pay off at Anfield.

“Giovanni van Bronckhorst will be disappointed in his team as an attacking force, there's no doubt about that. He took a tactical gamble, went with five at the back, which is all right if you can keep the ball,” McCoist said.

“But the limited number up front means you didn't see anything from Rangers as an attacking force. I'd expect that to change in the next game.”

