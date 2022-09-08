Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison thanked his father for ‘not giving up on my dream’ after the Brazilian had a Champions League debut to remember by scoring both goals in Tottenham’s 2-0 win over Marseille.

The forward found the net twice in the space of five minutes late in the second half to get Antonio Conte’s side off to a winning start in Group D.

They were Richarlison’s first goals for the club since making a £60 million move from Everton in the summer, and he was in tears as he embraced his father in the stands at the end of the game.

“It was years of struggle, and you were always by my side,” Richarlison wrote on Twitter.

“I just need to thank you for not giving up on me and my dream. Today, having you here, made the moment even more exciting for me. We continue together for even bigger dreams to come! Thanks Dad.”

Richarlison has got off to a strong start with his new club and now leaves Conte with a big decision to make ahead of Spurs’ trip to Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Italian must choose between the 25-year-old and team-mate Dejan Kulusevski, assuming Son Heung-min and Harry Kane start, while keeping an eye on his players’ fitness amid a hectic run of fixtures.

“I have for sure a big decision, not only this,” Conte told the media after the game.

“Because honestly, I’m a bit worried because we are going to play against City in two days and it’s not easy, because I think some players need to rest and to recover.

“We have many players that played every game until now. But on one hand you know we have to make rotations to give these players a possibility to rest, and we have to try to find a good balance to make rotations because we are playing City and then Sporting in the Champions League.

“It's not easy when you play matches every few days, especially in the Champions League.

“Because in the Europa League or Europa Conference League group stage, you can make more rotations and then you can afford also to lose some games because you know that in the end you're going to recover. The Champions League is always a massive game.

“Now we have to manage the game very well against Manchester City. I have to trust in my players and make rotations. Because it would be impossible to play with the same players on Saturday and then Tuesday.”

Conte has been impressed by his big-money summer signing so far following a strong start to the season from Spurs.

Tottenham are third in the Premier League standings, level with their next opponents City on 14 points and one point behind leaders Arsenal.

“I’m very happy for Richi. He deserved to have a night like this,” Conte said.

“I remember when we signed him, he said ‘I can’t wait to hear the Champions League music and play in this competition’. Not many words, but important words for me.

“Today, I remembered this, and I said to him, Richi I remembered what you said, this is your chance and you deserved this. Enjoy this and try to do your best. He did his best, and he helped us get three points in a difficult game”.

Conte added: “We signed Richi because to exploit the best work of this team and to try to support the three strikers.”

“When you have Sonny, Harry Kane and Deki last season, behind a player like Lucas (Moura) who is now injured and a big problem for us, we tried to sign a player that was able to play in all of these three positions.

“For this reason, we had no doubts to sign him. We did this quickly because our idea and our vision was very clear, especially for this reason.”

