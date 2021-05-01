Norwich City were crowned champions of the second-tier Championship on Saturday as they roared back to beat Reading 4-1 at Carrow Road.

Daniel Farke's side were promoted back to the Premier League at their first attempt two weeks ago, but defeats by Bournemouth and fellow promoted club Watford meant they had to wait until their penultimate game of the season to secure the title.

Reading midfielder Josh Laurent gave the visitors a 12th minute lead but Kieran Dowell struck either side of halftime to turn the game on its head.

Xavi Quintilla's curling free kick into the top corner made it 3-1 before Teemu Pukki added gloss to the scoreline with his 26th goal of the campaign.

Meanwhile, second-placed Watford went down 2-0 at Brentford, who had already booked a playoff spot.

Ivan Toney scored his 30th Championship goal of the season with a penalty after Marcus Forss opened the scoring as Brentford ensured a second successive third-place finish.

Their points tally of 84 would have guaranteed automatic promotion last season but they must now attempt to avoid another heartbreak in the promotion playoffs, having lost to Fulham in the final last season.

Wayne Rooney's Derby County will take their fight for survival to the final day of the season after fourth-placed Swansea City, who are also through to the playoffs, came from behind to beat them 2-1.

Derby are three points clear of the relegation zone, but Rotherham United could close that gap if they win their game in hand at Luton Town on Tuesday.

The other two teams in the playoffs are fifth-placed Bournemouth, who lost 1-0 at bottom side Wycombe Wanderers, and sixth-placed Barnsley, who went down 2-0 at Preston North End.

