David Brooks has shared he is now cancer free and has been given the all-clear to continue his football career.

The AFC Bournemouth and Welsh midfielder was diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin lymphoma, an uncommon form of cancer that affects the lymphatic system, in October last year. Brooks had left the Wales squad the week before his diagnosis due to illness.

Ad

“It has been a few months since my last update and in that time I have thankfully completed my cancer treatment,” Brooks announced on Twitter this afternoon. “I would like to say a huge thank you to all of the incredible medical staff for their amazing work and support throughout the process.

World Cup Qualification UEFA ‘They should all be ashamed of themselves’ – Bale hits out at ‘disgusting’ treatment 25/03/2022 AT 00:18

“Last week I met with my specialist having reviewed my final test results. I am delighted to say the treatment was successful and I can now say that I have been given the all clear and am now cancer free.

“Those words feel incredible to say and I am so thankful for all your messages and good wishes, these really helped me through the tough times. I am so excited to start the journey back to full fitness and continuing my football career.”

"The lads at Bournemouth have had an excellent season so far and I am looking forward to being back at The Vitality to cheer the team on as we head into the most important fixtures of the season.

"I am determined to work my hardest over the months ahead and I can't wait to be back out there and playing in front of you on the pitch in the not so distant future.”

Brooks left Sheffield United and signed for Bournemouth in the summer of 2018. He scored seven goals and registered five assists in 30 appearances during his first season at the club.

In light of the news, Bournemouth’s Chief Executive Neill Blake commented saying: "This is fantastic news and everyone at the club is delighted for David.

"He has shown incredible resolve and courage throughout this journey and we will continue to support him as he begins his journey back to full fitness."

Brooks has shared the fantastic news right before Bournemouth’s crucial Championship clash against Nottingham Forest tonight.

Bournemouth currently sit second in the league, and Scott Parker’s side are looking to join Fulham in securing promotion to the Premier League. They were relegated from the top-flight back in 2020 under current Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

World Cup Qualification UEFA Bale brace sees Wales win play-off semi-final against Austria 24/03/2022 AT 18:39