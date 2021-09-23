Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has again stated that he will not leave the club despite being put into administration.

The 35-year-old joined Derby from MLS side DC United in 2020 before becoming the club’s boss, and has overseen a troubled period. Derby have been in financial difficulties for some time but were unable to find a buyer, and they have been given a 12-point deduction after Quantuma were appointed as administrators.

The BBC reported that Rooney said that “I doubt it” when asked if he had taken over knowing the full scope of the financial problems.

"I will fight for the club. I wouldn't leave the staff in the lurch. They need someone to lead them,” he continued.

So far this season Derby had won two league games, as well as drawing four and losing another two. The points deduction leaves them on -2 and bottom of the Championship. In the summer transfer window a transfer embargo meant the club could only sign free agents.

"I've not spoken to Mel since 9 August," explained Rooney. "He addressed the players on Tuesday. I was in that (meeting) but nothing else. No phone call or message.

"Mel doesn't have to apologise to me but as manager, getting questions from players and staff and not being able to answer, I was a bit hurt by that. There is a way of handling things, and being open and honest - that didn't happen which is disappointing.

I'm committed to this football club. I grew up on a council estate in Liverpool and I know how tough life can be.

"I care about the players and the staff. What kind of person would I be if I walked away and put my feet up or went on holiday for a few weeks?"

Rooney is optimistic about his chances of surviving relegation but there is a potential nine point deduction coming after accusations of accounting discrepancies.

"If [the deduction] stays at 12 points, I feel we can stay up," Rooney said.

"No team has ever done that and I have challenged the players to make history.

If it goes to 21 points, it will be very difficult and it's likely we will be in League One next season.

"There is a very real opportunity to save this football club and find a credible third party to take this club back to where it was before."

Rooney denied that he would be interested in investing in the club, saying: "I'm not that stupid. We won't be short of buyers for this club."

"I am really confident we will get through this - and for the better. Sometimes in life you have to take a backward step to move forward."

