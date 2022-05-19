A man has been jailed for 24 weeks for assaulting Sheffield United forward Billy Sharp following the Championship play-off clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Forest secured victory and a place in the play-off final at Wembley after a thrilling penalty shootout, after which hundreds of fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground.

Forest season-ticket holder Robert Biggs was one of those to enter the field, and footage showed him charging straight at Sharp - who was looking elsewhere - before making contact and sending the United player to the ground

Biggs admitted a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, which left Sharp requiring stitches to a lip wound.

At Nottingham Magistrates' Court, District Judge Grace Leong said she was left with no option but to impose a custodial sentence.

Leong said: "The video clip proves to me that you were running towards Billy Sharp and that you dodged all the other spectators to get towards him.

"I am of the view that it was a targeted act of aggression... even if it was not premeditated. The forceful impact resulted in a very unpleasant injury to Mr Sharp.

“You must have seen him fall over but you did not stop to check if he was alright or whether he was seriously injured.

"This is so serious that a custodial sentence must be imposed.

"You headbutted Mr Sharp, who was looking elsewhere at the time and could not have taken any avoiding action. His lip had to be stitched afterwards and that is not a minor injury."

Biggs was also ordered to pay Sharp £500 in compensation, as well as £85 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.

The 30-year-old Biggs has also been handed down a 10-year banning order from football.

