Derby County have been relegated from the Championship after a late defeat at Queens Park Rangers.

Luke Amos scored in the 88th minute for the home side, while Reading's 4-4 draw with Swansea City ensured that Derby were no longer able to gain enough points to stay up next season.

Derby have been in the Championship or higher since 1986, with that run now coming to an end.

The relegation appeared inevitable after a torrid couple of seasons beset by financial problems.

They have incurred 21 points in deductions this season for various transgressions, and that frustration boiled over when following the late goal, Tom Lawrence was sent off for a second yellow card.

Derby were facing an uphill battle when they were deducted 12 points for going into administration after their owner withdrew further financial support, nine points were also deducted for previous financial troubles, and the club have come close to liquidation.

Manager Wayne Rooney said he would stand by the club despite a transfer embargo, but they are yet to find a new owner ahead of next season.

