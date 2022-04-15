Chelsea and England striker Fran Kirby has been ruled out for an indefinite period due to her ongoing health problems.

The forward has not featured since February and took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the news, thanking people for their supportive messages.

Ad

She said: “I'm sad that I have to write to you all another message like this.

The Emirates FA Cup ‘I apologised’ – Tuchel says sorry to Crystal Palace loanee Gallagher for FA Cup block 4 HOURS AGO

"With this being an on-going issue throughout my career, it was time to put my health first. Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to message, I'm doing everything to try and come back once again.

"But until then, I will be Chelsea and the Lionesses biggest fan with you all."

Kirby is now a doubt for this summer’s home European Championships, after scoring in the Arnold Clark Cup win over Germany that secured Sarina Wiegman’s side the title.

The news has also come as a blow to Chelsea boss Emma Hayes, who says the striker will definitely be out of the side’s FA Cup semi-final against Arsenal on Sunday.

She said: "No chance of her playing at the weekend. She's been taking some time in the background, been suffering with a lot of fatigue.

"I don't have a definitive reason why that is, we don't know but we're trying to get to the bottom of it and taking the time we can to try and find the right solutions for Fran. This is something that's been ongoing and unfortunately until we get to the bottom of it Fran won't be available for selection."

Fran Kirby celebrates winning the WSL title in 2021. Image credit: Getty Images

Kirby appeared to have consigned her health issues to the past after being winning the Women’s Super League Player of the Season award in 2020/21, as part of a Blues squad that won a domestic treble and reached the Champions League final.

She had previously spent nine months on the sidelines in 2019 after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Chelsea currently lead the way in the WSL table with 44 points from 18 games, one clear of second-place Arsenal.

The Emirates FA Cup The cracks are starting to appear at Chelsea, more chaos feels inevitable 10 HOURS AGO