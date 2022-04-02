Chelsea fans gathered to protest against potential owners the Ricketts family outside of Stamford Bridge ahead of the club's match against Brentford.

The Ricketts are among the final four bidders aiming to buy the club and Chelsea have identified them as their preferred bidders.

Ad

But fans held signs reading 'no to racism, no to Ricketts' as the Ricketts family saw their campaign to takeover the club shaken by accusations of racism and bigotry.

Premier League Tuchel hopeful on Rudiger deal despite reports of Barcelona talks 21 HOURS AGO

Joe Ricketts, patriarch of the family, was accused of Islamophobia three years ago and while Tom Ricketts has apologised for his father's comments the rift remains.

The Chelsea Supporters' Trust also delivered a no-confidence vote on the takeover bid, with 77 per cent opposed to the move.

At present, it is clear that our membership neither supports nor has confidence in the Ricketts family’s bid for the club,” read a CST statement. “This is reflective of wider concerns articulated by large, vocal sections of Chelsea’s supporter base.

“The CST Board is guided by our membership, and thus we do not currently believe it is in the best interests of our members for the Ricketts family’s bid to succeed. We await further public detail from the Ricketts family on concrete steps they will take to address the well-documented concerns of Chelsea supporters. Should the Ricketts publicly set out clear and detailed plans on how they will address support concerns, we may survey our members again in the next week.”

The government is also understood to be worried about the controversy surrounding the move after forcing the sale through sanctions placed on former owner Roman Abramovich.

The Guardian reported that the government want a smooth takeover and understand they could face criticism if Chelsea's next owners are also controversial.

Football Hazard set to miss Chelsea return in Champions League after undergoing surgery 29/03/2022 AT 21:21