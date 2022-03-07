Chelsea midfielder Melanie Leupolz has announced she is pregnant and will not play again this season.

The 27-year-old Germany international signed for Chelsea from Bayern Munich in 2020.

She has made seven appearances this season for the Women’s Super League champions and will continue "light training" in the coming months.

A Chelsea statement read: “This week, Chelsea Women’s midfielder Melanie Leupolz announced the happy news of her pregnancy to staff and team-mates at the club.

“Leupolz, who has been with the club for two years, will continue to be supported by the club’s medical staff in the coming months as she continues light training. However, she will not feature in fixtures for the rest of the season as she prepares for her new arrival.

“We look forward to welcoming Melanie back following her maternity leave and we are excited to welcome a new addition to the Blues family.”

The Football Association announced last month that players in the top two women's tiers of football in England will receive improved maternity pay from next season.

Under the new policy, clubs will pay full wages for the first 14 weeks of maternity leave and then statutory pay.

Players will also get improved wages if they suffer long-term injuries. Previously they received six months' pay if an injury occurred but they will now get their basic wage for the first 18 months.

FA director of the Women's Professional Game Kelly Simmons said: "I am delighted we have been able to put this agreement in place and it is another significant step forward for the women's game.

"Player welfare and wellbeing has always been our number one priority and this new policy ensures players are better supported, whether that's going on maternity leave or as a result of a long-term injury."

Chelsea are currently eight points behind WSL leaders Arsenal with three games in hand. Chelsea's next game is at West Ham on Thursday.

