Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has questioned his omission from the original Ballon d’Or shortlist and says it could be because he chose to represent Senegal over France.

Having won the Champions League and played a key part in one of the Premier League’s meanest defences, Mendy believes he should have been a contender for the main prize.

The 29-year-old could have represented France, the country he was born in, but instead chose to play for Senegal, where his mother is from. He is on the shortlist for the Yashin Trophy, awarded to the best performing goalkeeper, but he believes he may have been overlooked by organisers France Football because he did not play at Euro 2020.

"It's something that motivates me and pushes me to work. Honestly, I am wondering," Mendy told Canal Plus via Wiw Sport.

"If I had played for France and had taken part in the [European Championships], would we have this debate and this reflection?"

Italy’s European champion Gianluigi Donnarumma is the only goalkeeper in the 30-player shortlist, and Mendy’s international team-mates Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly last month stated their surprise their colleague was not included.

“It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League,” said Koulibaly in October.

“We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double [the work] of some people to be well judged.

“Edou is a very positive person. We talked about it together. He will continue to fight to be part of it. For me, he has a place among these 30 players.”

The Ballon d’Or winner will be announced at a ceremony in Paris on November 29.

