European Champions Chelsea will be bringing the trophy along when London rivals Tottenham visit for a pre-season fixture next month.

The Blues host Spurs at Stamford Bridge as part of the Mind Series on August 4th, with a portion of ticket revenue donated to the Mind mental health charity and the Chelsea FC foundation.

On Monday the club posted a ticket update on their website, outlining how season ticket holders and members could purchase tickets for the 7.45pm kick-off.

The closing lines of the post revealed that the Champions League trophy would be in attendance for the game, which will see fans in seats at the Bridge for the first-time since the 2-1 win over Leicester at the back end of last season.

It will also be the side’s first game at the ground since winning their second European crown in Porto.

A first-half goal from Kai Havertz secured a famous 1-0 win over Manchester City for Thomas Tuchel’s side in May, just over nine years after their first triumph in Munich.

That victory on penalties against Bayern in their own stadium made Chelsea the first London side to win the Champions League, and they remain the only side in the capital to have achieved the feat.

Mauricio Pochettino guided Spurs to within 90 minutes of the title in 2019, but a 2-0 defeat to Liverpool in Madrid meant Chelsea’s exclusive London ownership of the trophy continued.

The Blues face another city rival, Arsenal, three days prior to the Spurs fixture on August 1st at the Emirates Stadium.

Discussing these two pre-season bouts, Tuchel said: “I am pleased that my first pre-season with Chelsea contains such high-level fixtures against such top-quality opponents. Hopefully there can be plenty of fans in the stadiums.

“Derby matches against Arsenal and Tottenham cannot fail to have a competitive edge, which is what the team needs as we prepare for the season, and knowing the games will benefit charities as important as Mind and our own Foundation adds much value to the series. It is super important that looking after mental health is highlighted at this time in history.”

The German’s side got off to the perfect start in terms of pre-season preparations when they hosted Peterborough United at Cobham, running out 6-1 winners.

A Hakim Ziyech hat-trick saw Chelsea on their way to a comfortable victory at their Surrey training ground, with Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Armando Broja also finding the net.

The first-team flew to Dublin today ahead of a week-long training camp, with the Blues expected to play another friendly during their time in Ireland.

Chelsea host Crystal Palace for their Premier League opening fixture on August 4th, and could immediately line up against a familiar face should new Eagles boss Patrick Vieira choose to start Marc Guehi.

However, Chelsea’s official curtain raiser will come three days prior when they face Villarreal in the UEFA Super Cup in Belfast.

Alongside the FIFA Club World Cup, The Super Cup remains as one of just two trophies not won by Chelsea in the Abramovich era.

The Russian owner has seen his team lose three straight Super Cup finals; a 4-1 mauling at the hands of Atletico Madrid’s Falcao in 2012, and penalty defeats to Bayern Munich and Liverpool in 2013 and 2019 respectively.

