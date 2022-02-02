Chelsea are one game away from winning a third successive Women’s League Cup title after beating Manchester United 3-1 in the semi-finals.

Three goals in a 13-minute spell in the first half put the holders firmly in control at Kingsmeadow.

A stunning solo goal from Pernille Harder opened the scoring before Jessie Fleming added a second with a looping header.

Vile Boe Risa did cut the deficit for United, but Jess Carter struck Chelsea’s third just seven minutes later to bring an end to the scoring before half time.

The goals may have been done for the night, but the drama was not, with the visitors made to search for a way back into the game with one less player when goalkeeper Sophie Baggaley was sent off with just over ten minutes to go for clattering Sam Kerr outside the box.

Speaking after the match, Chelsea defender Millie Bright – who captained the side – said it was a “solid performance tonight from the team. We showed fight and desire to defend our trophy and off to the final we go.”

Manchester City or Tottenham stand in the way of Chelsea claiming a League Cup hat trick – they meet in the second semi-final.

In 2020, Chelsea lifted the trophy for the first time in their history, beating Arsenal 2-1 in the final at the City Ground in Nottingham.

Last season, Emma Hayes’ side were emphatic winners after thrashing Bristol City 6-0 at Vicarage Road to retain the title.

This season’s final takes place at Plough Lane, the home of AFC Wimbledon, on March 5th.

