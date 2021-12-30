China’s sports administration body has ordered players for the national team to have any tattoos removed, and banned players from any future tattoos.

The body said that it was ‘strictly prohibited’ to pick new players for national and youth squads who had tattoos, and said the decision was a ‘good example for society’.

Ad

The country has introduced more rules regarding tattoos since 2018 aimed at preventing tattoos from being shown on screen, and some footballers have taken to wearing long-sleeved shirts to cover existing tattoos.

Football Bale breaks Welsh scoring record to give Giggs debut win 20/12/2017 AT 10:49

The General Administration of Sport (GAS) confirmed that national players with existing tattoos are "advised to have them removed".

Elkeson Image credit: Getty Images

"In special circumstances, the tattoos must be covered during training and competition, with the consent of the rest of the team.”

The Chinese Communist Party dislikes tattoos, which have been seen in China as a mark of criminality, though they are more popular with younger citizens.

Premier League 'It's just a difficult period for players' - Rodgers says Vardy facing month out AN HOUR AGO