Christian Eriksen says he hopes to play for Denmark at the Qatar World Cup just months after suffering a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020.

The 29-year-old received life-saving treatment on the pitch during Denmark's Group B opener against Finland in June before he was rushed to hospital and fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) device.

Ad

Eriksen left Inter Milan last month as Serie A rules state you cannot play with an ICD. Now a free agent, Eriksen has been training on his own at former club Odense and with Swiss side Chiasso.

Premier League Man Utd players unhappy with Rangnick, 11 want to leave - reports 21 MINUTES AGO

The former Tottenham midfielder says he hopes to play for his country again this year on the biggest stage.

"My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar,” Eriksen told Danish broadcaster DR1.

"I want to play. That’s been my mindset all along. It’s a goal, a dream. Whether I’ll be picked is another thing. But it’s my dream to come back. I’m sure I can because I don’t feel any different. Physically, I’m back in top shape.

"My dream is to rejoin the national team and play at Parken again and prove that it was a one-timer and that it won’t happen again.

"I want to prove I’ve moved on and that I can play [for] the national team again. Again, it’s up to the manager to assess my level. But my heart is not an obstacle."

Eriksen also revealed in the interview that he "died for five minutes" and thanked the doctors who saved his life.

He added: "At the hospital, they kept saying I’d received more and more flowers. It was weird because I didn’t expect people to send flowers because I’d died for five minutes.

"It was quite extraordinary but it was very nice of everyone and it’s been a big help to me to receive all those best wishes.

"And people still write to me .. all the fans who’ve sent thousands of letters and emails and flowers, or who’ve come up to me on the street, I thank them all for the support … that helped me through this."

Premier League 'I'm sorry for the upset I caused' - Lukaku apologises for interview 2 HOURS AGO