Christian Eriksen says he is happy to "close the chapter" on his life-threatening collapse as he prepares for an emotional return for Denmark.

The 30-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest while playing for his country against Finland at Euro 2020 last summer, but has since battled back to fitness leading to a return to the national side.

Speaking exclusively to Eurosport ahead of Denmark’s friendly match with the Netherlands, Eriksen expressed his happiness at being selected again but admitted a recent Covid scare almost ruined his big comeback.

“It’s been fun," he said. "Of course, it was a bitter feeling when I found out I had corona. So that postponed it a bit and I just hoped it would go away as quickly as possible, which it did. That’s why I’m here. But it’s been a fun time, and it has passed more quickly than I expected.

“There are a lot of protocols. I needed some negative tests and had to wait for them to come. Sometimes they arrive later than what you want. But I was lucky. It was a good sign that I could come free of that and train a little bit and feel good before joining the rest of the squad.”

Eriksen’s collapse sent shockwaves throughout the world, not least among his fellow Danes.

Almost as if in honour of Eriksen, Denmark went on to reach the semi-finals the Euros where they were beaten in extra time by England.

Manager Kasper Hjulmand has known Eriksen his entire career and the player revealed his boss visited him and his family before deciding to recall him to the squad.

“It’s been very liberating and also nice for the family that Kasper (Hjulmand) has had them in his mind, how they feel about the situation and know that Sabrina (Eriksen’s wife) is OK with the fact that I’m with the national team again," continued Eriksen.

“The dream has always been to play in the World Cup, but to already join in March has surprised us all, also myself.

“It was nice that he asked, and Sabrina has been a big support all the way through, and she would never disapprove of this.”

Eriksen understands the attention he has, and will continue to receive, as he returns to action for his country but says he is simply focused on resuming his career as normal.

“I’m not the biggest fan of giving all these interviews. But now we’re near a comeback after all that’s happened and I’ve been a big part of people’s conscious and still am, it’s nice to finally close that chapter and come back to just being a football player and myself again.”

