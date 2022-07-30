Liverpool v Manchester City live - Premier League champions face FA Cup winners in Community Shield
FA Community Shield / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 30.07.2022
Live
Advertisement
Ad
40'
BOTH PLAYERS SLOWING DOWN
It's warm, and it's early. They are now treating it like a friendly given the slack pace on show.
38'
Liverpool
THE GOALSCORER
34'
Manchester City
HAALAND CHANCES
A cross from the left and Haaland is in space to volley, but his leg hoofs the ball up into the air. Minutes before, he struck hard and low at Adrian.
31'
LIVERPOOL DROP BACK
City now have to find their way through, and Mahrez seizes on a long ball and blasts a shot at goal from the edge of the box bringing a smart stop from Adrian, but he's flagged offside.
30'
LIVERPOOL PLAY IT SHORT
It's Klopp's men's turn to take a few short touches, before a long ball for Alexander-Arnold is intercepted by Ederson.
28'
CITY BACK ON THE BALL
Against Liverpool today they're just being rushed into panic.
25'
Liverpool
FIRMINO CHANCE
The Brazilian is found by Diaz, but he shanks a left-footed shot wide from outside the box.
21'
Liverpool
GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER CITY - ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SCORES
Diaz brings down the ball on the left, finds Thiago. It's floated out to Salah, who toes it back to the wing-back to whip it past Ederson.
19'
EDERSON RESCUES CITY
Henderson curls in a waist-height effort towards Diaz, but the Brazlian palms it away just in time.
19'
A PHOTO
17'
Manchester City
CITY KEEP BALL
It's back to more exciting short passing in the defence and midfield until a long ball out wide goes out of play.
14'
Liverpool
ROBERTSON POPS UP
A long ball to the back post from Alexander-Arnold, and Robertson nods well wide against the side-netting.
11'
TACTICALLY FASCINATING
It's 0-0.
8'
Manchester City
SIDE NETTING #2
De Bruyne seizes on a loose ball, skips past Van Dijk - almost - but the ball comes off the defender's toes to earn a corner on the left.
3'
SIDE NETTING
Salah - who may have slightly frosted tips - is picked out on the ring, jinks past Cancelo, and lashes a shot against the side netting.
3'
Liverpool
SALAH ATTACKS
He pulls the ball back to Henderson, who picks out Diaz, and he spins towards goal and earns a throw-in near the corner with a blocked shot.
1'
OFF WE GO
Goalless so far. Boring.
16:59
NATIONAL ANTHEM INCOMING
In the words of 'J' from 5ive: Everybody get up.
16:50
Liverpool
Alisson not picked
Meaning Adrian, a fairly dodgy 'keeper at times, starts for Liverpool. Otherwise the teams are largely at their strongest.
16:45
MAN CITY XI