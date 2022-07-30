Liverpool v Manchester City live - Premier League champions face FA Cup winners in Community Shield

FA Community Shield / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 30.07.2022
Live
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
First half
1
0
41'
https://www.eurosport.com/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Alexander Netherton
    By
    Alexander Netherton
    Updated 30/07/2022 at 16:43 GMT
    40'
    BOTH PLAYERS SLOWING DOWN
    It's warm, and it's early. They are now treating it like a friendly given the slack pace on show.
    38'
    Liverpool
    THE GOALSCORER
    34'
    Manchester City
    HAALAND CHANCES
    A cross from the left and Haaland is in space to volley, but his leg hoofs the ball up into the air. Minutes before, he struck hard and low at Adrian.
    31'
    LIVERPOOL DROP BACK
    City now have to find their way through, and Mahrez seizes on a long ball and blasts a shot at goal from the edge of the box bringing a smart stop from Adrian, but he's flagged offside.
    30'
    LIVERPOOL PLAY IT SHORT
    It's Klopp's men's turn to take a few short touches, before a long ball for Alexander-Arnold is intercepted by Ederson.
    28'
    CITY BACK ON THE BALL
    Against Liverpool today they're just being rushed into panic.
    25'
    Liverpool
    FIRMINO CHANCE
    The Brazilian is found by Diaz, but he shanks a left-footed shot wide from outside the box.
    21'
    Live comment icon
    Liverpool
    GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER CITY - ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SCORES
    Diaz brings down the ball on the left, finds Thiago. It's floated out to Salah, who toes it back to the wing-back to whip it past Ederson.
    19'
    EDERSON RESCUES CITY
    Henderson curls in a waist-height effort towards Diaz, but the Brazlian palms it away just in time.
    19'
    A PHOTO
    17'
    Manchester City
    CITY KEEP BALL
    It's back to more exciting short passing in the defence and midfield until a long ball out wide goes out of play.
    14'
    Liverpool
    ROBERTSON POPS UP
    A long ball to the back post from Alexander-Arnold, and Robertson nods well wide against the side-netting.
    11'
    TACTICALLY FASCINATING
    It's 0-0.
    8'
    Manchester City
    SIDE NETTING #2
    De Bruyne seizes on a loose ball, skips past Van Dijk - almost - but the ball comes off the defender's toes to earn a corner on the left.
    3'
    Live comment icon
    SIDE NETTING
    Salah - who may have slightly frosted tips - is picked out on the ring, jinks past Cancelo, and lashes a shot against the side netting.
    3'
    Liverpool
    SALAH ATTACKS
    He pulls the ball back to Henderson, who picks out Diaz, and he spins towards goal and earns a throw-in near the corner with a blocked shot.
    1'
    Live comment icon
    OFF WE GO
    Goalless so far. Boring.
    16:59
    NATIONAL ANTHEM INCOMING
    In the words of 'J' from 5ive: Everybody get up.
    16:50
    Liverpool
    Alisson not picked
    Meaning Adrian, a fairly dodgy 'keeper at times, starts for Liverpool. Otherwise the teams are largely at their strongest.
    16:45
    MAN CITY XI