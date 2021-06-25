Edinson Cavani scored for Uruguay as they beat Bolivia 2-0 to qualify for the Copa America quarter-finals.

Uruguay got the breakthrough in the 40th minute when Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe put it into his own net as Jairo Quinteros slid to try and prevent Cavani or strike partner Luis Suarez from tapping in.

The Manchester United striker had plenty of opportunities to score in Uruguay's victory and eventually got his 52nd goal for his country, 11 minutes from time as he turned in Facundo Torres' cross.

Victory for Uruguay saw them move up to third in Group A with four points from three games and will now face Paraguay in the quarter-finals in Rio de Janeiro.

ALMIRON STARS AS PARAGUAY STUN CHILE

Also in Group A, Newcastle midfielder Miguel Almiron scored and got an assist as Paraguay beat Chile 2-0 in Brasilia.

Paraguay, who only had 31 per cent possession, opened the scoring in the 33rd minute when Braian Samudio rose highest to powerfully head in Almiron's corner to the far post.

La Albirroja's second arrived in the 58th minute. Carlos Gonzalez was pulled down in the penalty box by Gary Medel and Almiron sent Claudio Bravo the wrong way.

Paraguay should have been awarded a second penalty moments later when Pablo Galdames appeared to rugby tackle Almiron to the ground, but a spot-kick was not given despite VAR checking the incident.

