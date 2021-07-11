Lionel Messi could not hide his delight after Argentina won their 15th Copa America on Saturday evening.

For the Barcelona star in particular it was a special night as he won his first major international trophy with his nation in his tenth major tournament.

The 34-year-old is widely considered one of the greatest players in the world, but the lack of major international silverware during his decorated career has always been questioned.

Messi struggled to contain his emotions after the game on a historic night for Argentine football.

"It's crazy, the happiness I feel is inexplicable," he said post-match.

"I had to leave sad but I knew that at some point it was going to happen.

"I had a lot of confidence in this group that became very strong since the last Copa América. It is a group of very good people, who always push forward, who never complain about anything.

"There were many days locked up, but the objective was clear and we were able to be champions. The happiness is immense. Many times I dreamed of this.

"I thought of my family when the game ended. Many times we had to suffer, go on vacation and spend the first days feeling sad. This time it is different.

"We are still not aware that we were champions, of what we achieved. But I think it will be a game that will go down in history, not only because we were champions of America but also because we beat Brazil in his country.

"We have to take advantage of this , this new team. I told them that they were going to be the future of the national team and I was not wrong. They demonstrated that, today we are champions.

"They told me that people are celebrating everywhere. I want to thank the people of Rosario for the recognition they gave me.

"I told Fideo (Di María) that today he was going to have his revenge and that's how it was.

"I want to share this with those teammates who were so close so many times and it was not given to them. This is also for them."

