Copa del Rey / Final
Estadio La Cartuja / 23.04.2022
Copa del Rey final LIVE updates - Real Betis vs Valencia: Who will get their hands on trophy?
20:50
VALENCIA - HOW DID THEY GET HERE?
Los Che have navigated past Utrillas, Arenteiro, Cartagena, Baleares, Cadiz and Athletic Bilbao to reach the final.
Interestingly, neither Valencia nor Betis have met Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid or Barcelona on their journey in this competition.
20:45
BETIS - HOW DID THEY GET HERE?
Real Betis have beaten Alicante, Talavera and Real Valladolid as well as city-rivals Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Rayo Vallecano to reach this point.
They have the added benefit of playing in their home city of Seville this evening.
20:40
BETIS IN GREAT SPIRIT
The good times are back at Betis, it seems. They're in with a decent chance of clinching a top-four spot and are appearing in their first final since 2005. Silverware would really cap a fine campaign.
20:35
ATMOSPHERE IS BUILDING
The atmosphere is building nicely ahead of kick-off, with the Valencia supporters in particularly good voice after a dreadful campaign so far. Back-to-back La Liga defeats has seen them drop to 10th in the table. Victory tonight seems their only avenue to European football next season.
20:30
20:25
SEVILLE A HAPPY HUNTING GROUND FOR VALENCIA
Valencia are looking to claim their ninth Copa del Rey and the third in Seville. they will return to the setting that saw them end the longest trophy drought in the club’s history back in 1999 with a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid.
20:20
BORDALAS EXPECTING 'INCREDIBLE ATMOSPHERE'
Valencia boss Jose Bordalas was asked his thoughts on Real Betis considered the favourites for tonight's game.
"It seems ok to me," he told the official Valencia website.
"I have been told this in recent weeks, but I don't think about it. I think about my team and what we have to do to have a great game. It is my first Copa del Rey final, but I have experienced finals; for example, the playoffs to get promoted to the Primera División.
"I already have some experience in games like this. It's different, it's another competition, but I'm calm and I'm happy, which is the important thing."
He added: "I see there is an incredible atmosphere. We have played matches, as fans we have watched thousands of matches. If we knew the script it would be better... but football never ceases to amaze us. I'm sure it will be a nice game. "
Image credit: Getty Images
20:15
'BETIS IS SPECIAL' - PELLEGRINI
Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini was interviewed by the Guardian in the build-up to the final, an article well worth reading.
"Betis is special," he said.
"It can’t compete economically with big clubs but it has a fanbase as good as any, a very big club equal to Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona. It’s very similar to West Ham: a tremendous fanbase, always behind the team, hoping to reach Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham financially and a match for them in supporters. Better, even.
"With Betis it’s the same. You have to manage that ambition, ensure it doesn’t generate frustration. It’s been 17 years since they reached a final. In their entire history, Betis have won three trophies since 1930.
"At the start of last season there was a gloomy atmosphere but competing for Europe changed attitudes 100%. We reached the final and you couldn’t walk down the street without everyone talking about ‘la Plaza Nueva, la Plaza Nueva’ where they celebrate titles. There’s no one who isn’t looking forward to it.”Manuel Pellegrini: ‘If I had another life I wouldn’t dedicate it to football’
20:10
VALENCIA TEAM NEWS
Valencia are boosted by the availability of Gabriel Paulista and Goncalo Guedes, both of whom have passed a late fitness test. Dimitri Foulquier returns after serving a suspension.
20:05
BETIS TEAM NEWS
Juanmi, Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales form a three-man supporting act to lead striker Borja Iglesias as Marc Bartra and German Pezzella continue at centre-back.
20:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the Copa del Rey final between Real Betis and Valencia!
Betis are hoping to land the trophy for just the third time in the club history and the first time since 2005, while Valencia are looking for some glory having endured a below-par league campaign.
Who will get their hands on the silverware? Stay tuned for the build-up followed by the live match action. Kick-off 21:00 BST!