Luis Suarez ended his goal drought to help Atletico Madrid confirm their place in the last-16 of the Copa del Rey with an emphatic win over Rayo Majadahonda.

The Uruguay international had gone nine games without registering on the scoresheet but finally found the back of the net to wrap up a one-sided first-half as Atleti led 3-0 at the break.

Diego Simeone named a strong starting XI for the visit of third-tier opposition and it took just 17 minutes for Atleti to break the deadlock when Matheus Cunha pounced on a mistake in defence to slide into an empty net.

Any chance of a cup upset was put to bed when Renan Lodi doubled their advantage just nine minutes later with a deflected shot.

After missing a gilt-edged chance with barely a minute on the clock, Suarez made amends with a first-time effort from Marcos Llorente's cross as Los Rojiblancos threatened to run up a cricket score.

Simeone made five early changes for the second half - three at half-time and two 10 minutes later - with the likes of Joao Felix, Angel Correa and Antoine Griezmann introduced.

It was the latter of the three who grabbed Atleti's fourth goal of the night, slipped in by Correa and lifting the ball over the goalkeeper into the roof of the net. However, the Frenchman's return to action was brief as he left the pitch, appearing upset and was escorted down the tunnel by members of staff with 15 minutes left.

Playing the remainder of the match with just 10 men did not hamper Atletico Madrid as Felix marked his cameo with a well-taken goal following a superb ball from Lodi.

Rayo Majadahonda were drawn as the home side but the game was switched to the Wanda Metropolitano to facilitate more fans, and while the club will be grateful for the much-needed revenue, the minnows had little to cheer on the pitch as they were overwhelmed by a much superior side.

TALKING POINT - A productive night for Los Rojiblancos

A recent four-game losing streak has all but ended Atleti's interest in the Liga title race and the Copa del Rey now represents their best chance of silverware. This was reflected in the strong XI that the manager selected. In the last two years, they have been eliminated by lower-league opposition and Simeone was determined that would not be the case this time around. His decision paid dividends as Atleti had the game sewn up early, racking up a morale-boosting victory.

Nobody needed an injection of confidence more than Suarez who had endured his worst goalscoring drought since joining Atletico Madrid. After a frustrating spell, the 34-year-old appeared much more relaxed in front of goal and it seemed inevitable he would find the net.

Goals haven't exactly been flowing in recent weeks and neither have clean-sheets, and while the standard of opposition has to be taken into account, this was exactly what the doctor had ordered.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Renan Lodi (Atletico Madrid)

The 23-year-old was a constant thorn in the opponents' side with his tireless running up and down the flank. Always seemed to be in space and created something almost every time he touched the ball.

PLAYER RATINGS

Rayo Majadahonda: Giralt N/A, Vega 4, Bernal 4, Casado 3, Gonzalez 4, Raul Sanchez 4, Parada 4, Tassembedo 4, Osei 4, Susaeta 4, Ruben Sanchez 5.. subs: Iturraspe 4, Hernandez 4, Fernandez 6, Albiach 5, Mawi 5.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak 6, Llorente 7, Felipe 6, Gimenez 6, Lodi 9*, Carrasco 7, de Paul 7, Kondogbia 7, Lemar 7, Suarez 8, Cunha 8.. subs: Koke 6, Correa 7, Felix 8, Griezmann 7, Vrsaljko 6.

KEY MOMENTS

17' - GOAL! RAYO MAJADAHONDA 0-1 ATLETICO MADRID (Matheus Cunha): A mistake at the back allows Cunha a simple tap-in! Casado gets himself into a bit of a mess after receiving a short pass from his goalkeeper. He attempts to clear it but the ball bounces off Carrasco, falls to Cunha and he slides into an empty net.

26' - GOAL! RAYO MAJADAHONDA 0-2 ATLETICO MADRID (Renan Lodi): Again Atleti win the ball with their high-press and that spells trouble for the minnows. They switch the ball quickly from right to left where Lodi assumes control after being picked out by Lemar. He rifles a shot at goal, it takes a deflection and nestles in the back of the net.

41' - GOAL! RAYO MAJADAHONDA 0-3 ATLETICO MADRID (Luis Suarez): Suarez ends his goal drought! After nine games without registering on the score-sheet, he's back! Llorente pulls it back to him from the by-line and he slots a first-time shot past the helpless goalkeeper for his ninth goal of the season.

67' - GOAL! RAYO MAJADAHONDA 0-4 ATLETICO MADRID (Antoine Griezmann): Slid in by Correa, Griezmann takes a beautiful first touch to take him away from his markers and he finishes with aplomb, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper and into the roof of the net for his eighth goal of the season.

79' - GOAL! RAYO MAJADAHONDA 0-5 ATLETICO MADRID (Joao Felix): A man short but it does not matter - Atleti add to their lead! Lodl releases Felix down the left, he carves inside and lashes it into the top corner.

KEY STATS

Luis Suarez scored his 20th goal in the Copa del Rey, the first for Atletico Madrid. Since his arrival in Spain in the 2014/15 season, the only player who has scored more goals than the Uruguayan in the competition is Lionel Messi (27).

Angel Correa is the only Atletico Madrid player to have reached 50+ for both goals (53) and assists (50) in all competitions under Diego Simeone.

