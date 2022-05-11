Ivan Perisic's brace in extra-time helped Inter clinch the Coppa Italia trophy for the first time since 2011 as Simone Inzaghi's side came from behind to beat reigning champions Juventus 4-2 in a pulsating match at the Stadio Olimpico.

Nicolo Barella's curled a beautiful shot into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area to give Inter a sixth-minute lead, a goal worthy of the stage.

This gave way to some heavy Juventus pressure and Inter were relieved to have a slender lead at the break. In an intense 10-minute spell, Dusan Vlahovic's angled shot tested Samir Handanovic while Paulo Dybala's effort on the half-volley drifted agonisingly wide.

However, the game was turned on its head in just 120 second half seconds. Alex Sandro reacted quickest to Vlahovic's blocked effort and his first-time shot was deflected past Handanovic by the foot of Alvaro Morata, who had replaced the injured Danilo.

Inter were still reeling from what they will consider an unfortunate equaliser when suddenly, on the counterattack, Dybala released Vlahovic and despite seeing his initial shot blocked, he kept his composure to roll the rebound into the net.

Having seized the initiative, Juventus then dropped their defensive line increasingly deep and after inviting pressure, Leonardo Bonucci caught Lautaro Martinez inside the box, with Hakan Calhanoglu confidently dispatching the penalty to send the game into extra-time.

The momentum was back in the Nerazzurri's favour and they were handed a golden opportunity six minutes into the first half of extra-time when Stefan de Vrij was fouled by compatriot Matthijs de Ligt inside the box and the referee pointed to the spot after re-watching the incident on the monitor. Perisic sent the goalkeeper the wrong way.

The Croatian sealed victory in stunning fashion just three minutes later, unleashing an arrowed shot past the helpless Mattia Perin as Inter finally ended an 11-year wait to get their hands on this prestigious trophy for the eighth time.

TALKING POINT - Changing of the guard confirmed as Inter beat old rivals again

It has been 57 years since Inter and Juventus last locked horns in the showpiece of the Coppa Italia - boy was it worth the wait as two heavyweights of the game went hammer and tong in what was a brilliant advertisement for Italian football.

After narrowly beating their old rivals to the Supercoppa Italiana back in January, the Nerazzurri once again got the better of Juventus in extra-time, with Perisic proving he is the man for the big occasion with a brilliant double to settle the contest.

It is a third successive victory for Inter in the Derby d'Italia, confirmation that there is a changing of the guard between the two clubs. While Inzaghi's side currently hold the three domestic trophies and could yet retain the Scudetto, the Bianconeri will end the season trophyless - for the first time since 2010/11 - and have much soul-searching to do.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Ivan Perisic (Inter)

The best player on the night and perhaps the best of Inter's season. The Croatia international now has nine goals this term, the majority of which have come in huge games. It was his incredible three-minute brace that ultimately settled the tie. With his contract due to expire in the summer, club officials will be desperate to ensure he remains at the club.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Perin 6, Danilo N/A, De Ligt 5, Chiellini 6, Alex Sandro 6, Cuadrado 6, Zakaria 5, Rabiot 6, Bernardeschi 6, Dybala 6, Vlahovic 7.. subs: Arthur 5, Morata 7, Pellegrini 4, Kean 5, Bonucci 4, Locatelli 5.

Inter: Handanovic 7, Skriniar 6, De Vrij 7, D’Ambrosio 7, Darmian 6, Barella 8, Brozovic 7, Calhanoglu 8, Perisic 9*, Lautaro Martinez 6, Dzeko 6.. subs: Sanchez 6, Correa 6, Vidal 5, Dimarco 6, Bastoni N/A

KEY MOMENTS

6' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 0-1 INTER (NICOLO BARELLA): Oh my, what a stunning goal! Juventus can only partially clear from Calhanoglu's corner delivery and Barella keeps it alive on the opposite flank, carving inside and letting fly from the edge of the penalty area with a beauty that curls into the top corner!

50' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-1 INTER (ALVARO MORATA): Juventus finally have their equaliser! This has been coming. Vlahovic skips into the Inter penalty area, turns and sees his shot blocked. First to react is Alex Sandro who unleashes a shot from outside the box, it takes a nick off Morata and it squirms underneath Handanovic!

52' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-1 INTER (DUSAN VLAHOVIC): Two goals in two minutes has turned this game on its head! It comes from an Inter corner as Morata leads the charge, Bernardeschi chests it down for Dybala whose piercing through-ball releases Vlahovic. He drops the shoulder to turn D'Ambrosio, Handanovic makes the save initially but the Serbia international gets a second bite of the cherry and this time makes no mistake!

80' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-2 INTER (HAKAN CALHANOGLU, PEN) Oh, talk about keeping your cool! Calhanoglu arrows his spot-kick into the top right hand corner. Perin stood absolutely no chance! All square now!

99' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-3 INTER (IVAN PERISIC, PEN): Another perfect penalty! Perisic sends Perin the wrong way and Inter have the lead with 20 minutes to play!

102' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-4 INTER (IVAN PERISIC): That will do it! And what a special way this would be to end Inter's 11-year wait for the Coppa Italia! Moments after a perfect penalty, he slams a sensational left-footed effort into the top corner from the edge of the box!

KEY STATS

Inter have won their eighth Coppa Italia, their first since 2010/11, overtaking Lazio (seven) - only Juventus (14) and Roma (nine) have won more.

Nicolo Barella, after six minutes, scored the fastest goal in a Coppa Italia Final since Stefan Radu (four minutes), also against Juventus on May 25th, 2015.

