Inter Milan sealed their passage into the semi-final of the Coppa Italia after a 2-0 win over Roma at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Jose Mourinho’s first visit back to his former club since leaving in 2010 got off to a poor start, as the Nerazzurri took the lead with just two minutes on the clock.

Ad

Edin Dzeko connected with Ivan Perisic’s cross on the volley from inside the box to get his side off to a flying start, and notch his second goal of the season against his former employers.

Serie A Giroud the hero as Milan come from behind to win derby against Inter 05/02/2022 AT 16:48

Simone Inzaghi’s side sealed the win midway through the second half, as Alexis Sanchez got his sixth goal of the season with a stunning 25-yard strike into the top corner, leaving Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio with no chance.

Roma were dealt an injury blow late on as Tammy Abraham was forced off with a pulled hamstring.

Inter Milan held firm to comfortably secure their place in the last-four.

TALKING POINT - Mourinho's return to Giuseppe Meazza does not go to plan

José Mourinho manda un bacio alla curva Nord prima di Inter-Roma - Coppa Italia 2021/2022 Image credit: Imago

It was Jose Mourinho's first time back on the bench as an opposition manager at the home of his beloved Inter Milan since he left the Nerazzurri back in 2010. His period in charge at Inter was one of his most successful moments as a manager, as he won four titles including a Champions League crown, and back to back Scudetti.

However, despite both himself and the crowd showing their appreciation to each other pre-match, it did not go to plan, as Roma conceded after just two minutes, and struggled to get a foothold in the game. It really showed the gulf between the sides - no wonder Roma find themselves 14 points behind Inter in Serie A.

However, they did grow into the game in the second half, with Nicolo Zaniolo's shot cleared off the line by Milan Skriniar in what was one of their best chances.

One of the deciding factors that brought Mourinho to the club in the first place was his pedigree to win trophies, but Giallorossi fans will have to continue to wait for silverware. Their 14-year drought goes on.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Ivan Perisic

AS ROMA vs Inter Milan (Ivan Perisic) Image credit: Imago

The Croatian put in yet another accomplished display on the left-hand side, which was capped off by a superb assist for Inter's opening goal, as his cross was met on the volley by Dzeko to give the Nerazzurri the dream start in this quarter-final Coppa Italia tie.

He barely put a foot wrong all evening, and proved to be a threat on a number of occasions. In addition to his assist, the 33-year-old made four crosses, three key passes and had a pass completion rate of 88%.

PLAYER RATINGS

Inter Milan: Handanovic 6, Bastoni 6, D'Ambrosio 7, Skriniar 7, Vidal 6, Perisic 7, Brozovic 6, Darmian 7, Barella 7, Sanchez 7, Dzeko 7. Subs: De Vrij 6, Martinez 6, Calhanoglu 6, Dumfries 6, Vecino 6.

AS Roma: Rui Patricio 6, Smalling 6, Mancini 6, Ibanez 6, Mkhitaryan 6, Veretout 6, Vina 6, Karsdorp 6, Oliveira 6, Zaniolo 7, Abraham 6. Subs: Kumbulla 6, Cristante 6, Pellegrini 6, El Sharaawy 6, Afena-Gyan 6.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ - GOAL! (Edin Dzeko) - It's that man again who once again finds the net against his former club! Perisic gets the assist. He receives the ball from midfield and drives down the left, before drilling in a cross for Dzeko in the centre, and he hits the ball home first-time on the volley beyond Rui Patricio!

19’ BIG SAVE! - Another big chance for Roma on the break as they win the ball back from Inter in the final third of the pitch. Abraham feeds Zaniolo, who is one-on-one with Handanovic. His shot is straight at the Inter 'keeper and he makes a vital stop from point-blank range to keep it out!

64' - GOAL-LINE CLEARANCE! - Skriniar with some outstanding defending to keep the scores level! Roma break down the left, and Handanovic is caught in no-man's land as Zaniolo bypasses him with a touch to the take the ball on his left foot. The Roma forward rounds him and tries to get an effort on goal from a tight angle. It was going in, but Skriniar dashes back to clear the ball off the line!

67’ - GOAL! WHAT A STRIKE! (Alexis Sanchez) - Inter double their lead with a bit of brilliance! Alexis smacks one into the top corner from around 25-yards out! What a fantastic strike! Rui Patricio had absolutely no chance.

KEY STATS

Edin Dzeko found the net in the first two minutes of a match for the first time since his arrival in Italy back in 2015/16.

Inter have kept a clean sheet in a Coppa Italia home match for the first time since December 2017 (0-0 against Pordenone).

Serie A Thumping Dzeko header gives Inter late win to stay top of table 22/01/2022 AT 16:21