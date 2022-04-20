Juventus will have the chance to defend their Coppa Italia crown after they defeated Fiorentina 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate) to set up a place in the final against Inter.

The 2021 competition winners took a 1-0 lead into the tie thanks to Lorenzo Venuti's late own-goal in the first leg and Federico Bernadeschi's first-half strike in Turin gave Juventus breathing space. A late goal from Danilo finished the game in style.

Fiorentina started the night as the in-form side having gone seven weeks without defeat and put the hosts under pressure immediately, goalkeeper Mattia Perin avoiding punishment for a lapse in concentration.

Dusan Vlahovic, coming up against his old team mates, stung the gloves of Aleksandar Dragovic, who was culpable for the opening goal. The Fiorentina goalkeeper was caught in no man's land from Alvaro Morata's cross and Bernadeschi duly punished him, lifting a volley into the top corner.

His counter-part Perin kept Juventus' clean sheet in tact immediately after the restart, saving well from Lucas Martinez Quarta's deflected header.

Juventus continued to sit in and wait for the chance to hit their opponents on the counter-attack and Zakaria threatened to kill off the tie with a shot that rattled the crossbar. When Adrien Rabiot found the back of the net, the goal was ruled out following a VAR check for offside.

Massimiliano Allegri's side weathered the storm as Fiorentina threw the kitchen sink at the hosts and Danilo's goal four minutes into added-time gave Juventus a comprehensive aggregate triumph to set up a Derby d'Italia clash in the Coppa Italia final for just the third time ever - and the first in 57 years.

TALKING POINT - Fiorentina play into ruthless Juve's hands

As Allegri suggested earlier this week, the Coppa Italia was unlikely to be Juventus' priority at the start of the season - but it's a target missed if you fail to win it. By reaching the final, Juventus have simply done what was expected of them; the pressure would only have ramped up on Allegri had they failed.

The Bianconeri do deserve credit for edging past the in-form Fiorentina, though, something Napoli and even Inter have failed to do in recent weeks. After snatching victory in the first leg, the tie was perfectly set up for Juventus to sit back, frustrate and counter-attack. The ultra-attacking mentality deployed so early by his counterpart Vincenzo Italiano simply played into Allegri's hands.

They can now look forward to May 11 when they will meet Inter in a mouth-watering Coppa Italia final.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus)

The home side won the midfield battle and Bernardeschi's energetic, dynamic performance was integral to that, capped by the match-winning goal.

PLAYER RATINGS

Juventus: Perin 7, De Sciglio 6, Bonucci 7, De Ligt 7, Alex Sandro 6, Bernardeschi 8*, Zakaria 6, Danilo 6, Rabiot 7, Vlahovic 7, Morata 6.. subs: Dybala 6, Cuadrado N/A, Chiellini N/A, Kean N/A.

Fiorentina: Dragowski 5, Venuti 5, Martinez-Quarta 6, Igor 5, Biraghi 6, Duncan 5, Torreira 5, Saponara 5, Nico Gonzalez 5, Cabral 6, Ikone 5.. subs: Amrabat 5, Callejon 6, Sottil 6, Maleh N/A, Piatek N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

4' - GOAL-MOUTH SCRAMBLE! Fiorentina have started on the front foot, throwing everything at Juventus in the opening minutes. Perin fumbles a corner delivery, Torreria looks to tap it in but it hits Cabral - his own team mate - on the line!

32' - GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-0 FIORENTINA (FEDERICO BERNADESCHI - 2-0 ON AGGREGATE!): A big, big goal in this tie - and it will go down as a terrible error from Dragowski. The Fiorentina goalkeeper is caught in no man's land as he races off his line in an attempt to punch Morata's cross. A headed clearance from his team mate falls to Bernadeschi, who controls on his chest and volleys into the top corner!

56' - CROSSBAR! Zakaria, from a tight angle, runs onto Vlahovic's pass and smashes a shot against the woodwork! That would have put the game beyond any doubt!



70' - GOAL RULED OUT BY VAR! Rabiot holds off Callejon and slots home from point-blank range. Juventus feel they have finally put the game to bed... but there's a VAR check for offside - and it's ruled out!

90'+4 - GOAL! JUVENTUS 2-0 FIORENTINA (DANILO - 3-0 ON AGGREGATE): A well-worked goal gives Juventus a comprehensive lead in the tie! Cuadrado drives the hosts forward with a driving run down the right flank, cuts it back for Danilo and he makes no mistake.

KEY STATS

Juventus have reached their 21st Coppa Italia Final, at least five more than any other side in the competition.

Federico Bernardeschi has scored two goals in all competitions this term, as many as he had in total in the previous two campaigns for Juventus.

