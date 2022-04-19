Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Stadio Giuseppe Meazza / 19.04.2022
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
INTER MILAN V AC MILAN - FIERCE SERIE A RIVALS DO BATTLE IN COPPA ITALIA SEMI-FINAL SECOND LEG (FIRST LEG: 0-0)
- All
- Highlights
End of 2nd Half
FULL-TIME!
INTER ARE INTO THE COPPA ITALIA FINAL!
Inter march into the final after resounding victory over Milan. Goals from Lautaro Marinez (2) and another from substitute Robin Gosens seals a meeting with either Juventus or Fiorentina on May 11.
Martinez steers Inter to Coppa Italia final with double against rivals AC Milan
90+4'
GIROUD HEADER
Giroud nods his effort on goal but he nods over the bar. It's now seven matches since he last scored for Milan.
90+3'
INTER WINDING THE CLOCK DOWN
The Inter players are ready to celebrate. Milan have been outclassed this evening and Inter have simply been ruthless on the counter-attack.
90'
SIX MINUTES OF ADDED TIME
Can Inter pile on more misery? They have a free-kick which is flicked on by Gosens but lands into the grateful arms of Maignan.
Yellow card
Fikayo Tomori
AC Milan
88'
MESSIAS SHOOTS
But he drives his strike straight at the goalkeeper.
85'
LATE CHANGE FOR MILAN
Lazetic is on for Leao.
82'
Goal
Robin Gosens
Internazionale
GOAL! GOSENS SCORES INTER'S THIRD!
Inter are heading to the final! Just minutes after coming off the bench Gosens seals the victory for Inter. Brozovic breaks forward and squares across goal for Gosens to smash home from point-blank range. Adriano in the stands loves what he has just seen!
76'
SUBS FOR INTER
D'Ambrosio is on for Bastoni, who is struggling with an injury. Gosens also comes on for Perisic.
Off
Alessandro Bastoni
Internazionale
On
Danilo D'Ambrosio
Internazionale
73'
CALHANOGLU COMES OFF
Vidal takes his place.
72'
SUBS FOR MILAN
Krunic and Gabbia are on for Calabria and Bennacer.
Off
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
On
Rade Krunic
AC Milan
69'
SUBS FOR INTER
Martinez receives a standing ovation as he leaves the pitch. He makes way for Dzeko. Correa also comes off. Sanchez takes his place.
Off
Lautaro Martínez
Internazionale
On
Edin Dzeko
Internazionale
68'
NO GOAL!!
VAR has given its verdict and they say Kalulu interfered with play. Bennacer's brilliant strike has been chalked off.
66'
BUT WE ARE GOING TO VAR
Did Tomori handle the ball in the box from the corner before it came out to Bennacer to shoot into the net? The referee is going to the monitor... there is also a check for offside. Did Kalulu, who was offside, interfere with play and block the vision of Handanovic?
65'
Goal
Ismaël Bennacer
AC Milan
WHAT A GOAL FROM BENNACER!!
Bennacer's free-kick is blocked and Inter have a corner. Hernandez's cross comes out to Bennacer on the edge of the box and he drills his 25-yard strike into the bottom corner. Handanovic was rooted to his spot. Milan are back in this!
63'
FREE-KICK TO MILAN
Barella fouls Diaz, who has been good since he came on at half-time, and Milan have a free-kick just outside the box.
60'
MILAN LOOKING FOR A GOAL
Milan have been pushing and probing but are unable to get through this sturdy Inter defence.
58'
GIROUD FRUSTRATED
Diaz has a shot blocked before Messias' cross fails to find Giroud, much to the Frenchman's annoyance.
55'
WAS DARMIAN CAUGHT BY HERNANDEZ?
The wingback gets into the box and it looks like a leg came across from Hernandez. VAR has intervened and has decided no further action should be taken.
53'
HERNANDEZ FIRES WIDE
Hernandes surges forwards and gets a shot away through a gap in the back of Inter's backline, but it bobbles past Handanovic's left post.
51'
GOOD SAVE BY MAIGNAN
Martinez is going for the hat-trick. He is released by Calhanoglu and gets a shot away psat Kalulu directed for the bottom corner, but Maignan does well to parry behind for a corner. The following set-piece amounts to nothing.