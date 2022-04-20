Coppa Italia Frecciarossa / Semifinal
Juventus Stadium / 20.04.2022
Juventus vs Fiorentina live Coppa Italia semi-final updates: Leading 1-0 from first leg, the Bianconeri look to seal place in final
19:50
FORMIDABLE OPPONENTS
Fiorentina are in great form of late. In fact, they haven't lost since the first leg, some seven weeks ago. They've won at Napoli, held Inter to a draw and also beaten Venezia, Empoli and Bologna, leaving them seven points behind Juve - but with a game in hand.
Make no mistake, this will be a tough assignment for Allegri's side.
19:45
BUSY NIGHT OF ACTION
Plenty of other football on tonight including Chelsea versus Arsenal and Manchester City vs Brighton.Chelsea - Arsenal Live - Summary: Football Scores & Highlights - 20/04/2022
19:40
TWENTY MINUTES UNTIL KICK-OFF!
19:35
VLAHOVIC SPARES JUVE'S BLUSHES
The Old Lady required their Serbian forward to come to the rescue and deny nine-man Bologna all three points. Check out the highlights below!
Juventus are still comfortably in a top-four spot but performances of late have been poor and raised questions about this squad and manager.Juventus 1-1 Bologna | Vlahovic bags last-gasp equaliser for Juve | Serie A 2021/22
19:30
ALLEGRI HAS HIS SAY
“The result of the first leg doesn’t change much," the Juve boss told press.
"Fiorentina create a lot, they beat Napoli and Venezia away and played well with Inter. We can’t think about the first leg tomorrow.
"We didn’t put in a bad performance against Bologna [1-1 draw], but we wasted a few chances. This is the decisive part of the season. We have played many games and now we need something different.”
19:25
INTER AWAIT WINNERS
Last night, Inter landed a psychological blow on rivals AC Milan in the title race, running out comfortable 3-0 winners to secure their place in the final of the Coppa Italia.
Martinez steers Inter to Coppa Italia final with double against rivals AC Milan
19:20
LAST TIME OUT
The first leg feels like a lifetime ago (it was played on March 2!), but Juventus took the initiative, scoring with their only shot on target, Lorenzo Venuti netting an unfortunate own-goal in injury-time.
It was a subdued performance from Vlahovic and Serbia international is expected to play a bigger role tonight.
Unlucky Venuti own goal gifts Juve a first leg win over Fiorentina
19:15
ALL-OUT ATTACKING FIORENTINA
Chasing the tie, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano adopts an attacking line-up from the start, featuring Riccardo Saponara, Jonathan Ikone, Nico Gonzalez and Arthur Cabral.
19:10
VLAHOVIC STARTS IN MUCH-CHANGED JUVE SIDE
The game may well remain in the balance - and in-form Fiorentina cannot be taken lightly - but Juventus manager Maxi Allegri has chosen to rotate his squad, resting Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado. However, the biggest talking point is the inclusion of Dusan Vlahovic who leads the Juve attack against his former team mates. He's supported by Alvaro Morata.
As expected, Mattia Perin - the club's 'cup goalkeeper' - comes in for Wojciech Szczesny.
19:05
TEAM NEWS
Juventus XI: Perin, De Sciglio, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Bernardeschi, Zakaria, Danilo, Rabiot, Vlahovic, Morata.
Fiorentina XI: Dragowski, Venuti, Martinez-Quarta, Igor, Biraghi, Duncan, Torreira, Saponara, Nico Gonzalez, Cabral, Ikone
19:00
WELCOME
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE text commentary of the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final between Juventus and Fiorentina.
The Bianconeri hold a slender 1-0 lead from the first leg and tonight the defending champions will look to finish the job and seal their place in the final against either Inter next month.
Let's grab the team news ahead of this 20:00 BST kick-off!