OGC Nice v Nantes live updates - latest score in final of Coupe de France! Who will come out on top?

6'
GOOD TACKLE
Blas makes a run down the right flank, but Thuram is there to make a great tackle for Nice.
3'
OFFSIDE!
Moses Simon tries to run in behind the Nice defence, but the Nantes forward is caught offside for timing his run slightly too early.
2'
EARLY BREAK IN PLAY
Delort takes an arm to the face, and the game is briefly stopped for just under a minute as the Nice man recovers.
1st Half
1'
KICK-OFF!
We are finally underway here at a rammed out Stade de France as sunset falls over the French capital city.
20:00
KICK OFF WILL BE DELAYED
Both sets of players are still being greeted by French President Emmanuel Macron, therefore the game will kick off slightly behind schedule.
19:50
KOMBOUARE SEARCHING FOR SECOND COUPE DE FRANCE
Nantes coach Antoine Kombouare has already won this title with PSG in 2009-10, and the manager of Les Jaunes has overseen a fantastic turnaround whilst at the helm there.
However, with just one win in their last five, there could be possible doubts creeping in.
19:45
NANTES DON'T HAVE GREAT RECORD AGAINST NICE!
Les Canaris have lost each of their last four meetings against Nice, and that won't be a great stat to hear on the eve of this historic final!
However, as is always the case with these occasions, form goes out the window when a piece of silverware is at stake.
19:40
ATMOSPHERE BUILDING!
Both sets of fans are right up for this one at the Stade de France!
19:35
WARM-UP UNDERWAY FOR NANTES
19:30
CAN NICE DO IT?
For Nice, this final represents their first final in France's premier cup competition since 1997.
Les Aiglons have beaten Paris Saint-Germain on their way to this stage of the tournament, and boss Christophe Galtier is looking to complete the French treble of titles to his managerial CV.
19:25
NANTES TEAM NEWS
Nantes boss Antoine Kombouare has also named his starting lineup for this big game, as his side look to win this title for the fourth time in their history.
Nantes: Lafont (C), Coco, Castelletto, Girotto, Pallois, Merlin, Moutoussamy, Chirivella, Blas, Kolo Muani, Simon.
Subs: Descamps, Appiah, Corchia, Fabio, Cyprien, Pereira de Sa, Bukari, Coulibaly, Augustin.
19:20
TEAM NEWS IS IN!
OGC Nice boss Christophe Galtier has named his starting lineup for this big game in the French capital.
OGC Nice: Bulka, Lotomba, Todibo, Dante (C), Bard, Boudaoui, Rosario, Thuram, Delort, Dolberg, Gouiri.
Subs: Benitez, Daniliuc, Amavi, Schneiderlin, Brahimi, Lemina, Kluivert, Stengs, Guessand.
19:15
GOOD EVENING
Hello and welcome to Eurosport's live text updates of this evening's French Cup final between Nice and Nantes at the Stade de France in Paris. We're all set for this big game!
Team news will be with you shortly!