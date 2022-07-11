Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says that Cristiano Ronaldo is "in our plans" for the upcoming Premier League season and that he is "not for sale".

Speaking to press for the first time on United's pre-season tour in Thailand, the Dutch head coach has reaffirmed his desire to keep the talismanic striker for one more year, despite previous reports suggesting that Ronaldo wanted to leave the club

Ad

"He is not with us due to personal issues," said Ten Hag.

Transfers PSG plan to partner Messi with Ronaldo, Man Utd identify De Jong alternative – Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO

"We are planning with Cristiano Ronaldo for this season. That is it.

"I am looking forward to working with him. Cristiano is not for sale. He is in our plans. We want success together."

United play Liverpool on Tuesday in Thailand before continuing on to Australia, and Ten Hag is unsure whether Ronaldo will join his team-mates in Oceania at a later date.

The manager did, however, explain that he had spoken to Ronaldo before departing for Thailand, saying: "I had a good talk. That is between Cristiano and me; what I can confirm is we had a really good conversation together."

Also in his press conference, the former Ajax boss addressed the captaincy issue at Old Trafford, standing by current choice Harry Maguire.

"Harry Maguire will be our captain. He has been captain for more than a year. He has achieved a lot of success. I have no doubts about this issue."

Football Ronaldo set to miss Man Utd pre-season tour to deal with family issue 07/07/2022 AT 19:25