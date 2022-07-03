What next for Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to return to Manchester on Monday amid rumours of requesting a summer exit from Old Trafford. The Sun reveal that the 37-year-old is planning on meeting new manager Erik ten Hag for “urgent talks” regarding his future. Ronaldo wants to leave United in order to play in the Champions League this season and his representatives are “actively seeking a move for him”. There is interest from Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli, while a potential return to Portugal has been touted. Manchester United’s current stance is that Ronaldo is not for sale and will “play hardball” with the legendary forward.

Ad

Transfers Ziyech could be offered Chelsea exit by AC Milan - report 9 HOURS AGO

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United has been a disaster. It was a terrible fit at the time and – although he scored a decent number of goals – it has not been a successful homecoming. United had another underwhelming season and failed to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo clearly wants to continue playing in Europe’s elite competition, so that is his reasoning behind wanting to force a move away this summer. Surely United won’t sell to Chelsea, but Bayern could be interesting. The 37-year-old has never played in the Bundesliga and could be a solid short-term replacement if Robert Lewandowski leaves for Barcelona.

Sterling edges closer to Chelsea move

Raheem Sterling is edging closer to a move to Manchester City’s Premier League rivals Chelsea, according to the Sun. The 27-year-old has just one year remaining on his current contract at the Etihad Stadium, so the club are willing to part ways with Sterling instead of losing him for free next summer. Chelsea are very keen to sign the England international because their top target Raphinha is pushing for a move to Barcelona. The fee for Sterling is expected to be north of £45 million.

Paper Round’s view: It’s a bit of a transitional summer at the Etihad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s side have lost club captain Fernandinho, while Gabriel Jesus is moving to Arsenal after five years at Manchester City. Now Sterling is expected to leave after spending seven years at the club. It’s a huge move – especially as it will be to City’s Premier League title rivals. You never want to strengthen a squad that you will be battling for silverware, but City have decided to sell Sterling to Chelsea instead of losing him for free next summer. It’s clearly just a financial decision… and one that Manchester City may end up regretting.

Newcastle to continue summer spending spree

Newcastle United are ready to continue their summer spending spree as the club look to break into the top half of the Premier League. The Magpies have already signed Nick Pope and Sven Botman, Matt Targett’s loan move turned into a permanent deal. Eddie Howe is now looking to improve his attacking options and is targeting Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby, according to the Mirror. Newcastle are reportedly willing to part with £110 million to secure the two signings.

Paper Round’s view: Money is no issue for Newcastle. The Premier League club recently became the richest club in world football after completing a takeover last October. The owners instantly started to invest in the Tyneside club and hired an ambitious manager in Eddie Howe. It will be interesting to see where Newcastle finish next season. Top half should be a minimum if they continue to invest like they did in January. Realistically, the Magpies could aim to break into the UEFA Europa Conference League places if everything goes to plan.

Leeds look to complete Adams signing

Leeds United are engaged in talks with RB Leipzig over the potential signing of Tyler Adams. The Yorkshire club were initially interested in taking the United States international on loan for the upcoming season but now look likely to submit a £12 million bid for a permanent transfer to hold off interest from Everton. Leeds director of football Victor Orta is ready to “accelerate transfer business” following Kalvin Phillips’ imminent move to Manchester City and Raphinha’s expected exit this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Leeds are making some early moves in the off-season. The club have signed Brenden Aaronson and Rasmus Kristensen from Red Bull Salzburg and are hoping to conclude a deal for Adams from RB Leipzig. It’s clear that Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has an influence on the incoming transfers. The American coach previously managed at both Salzburg and Leipzig, so is probably using his connections with the clubs to get the deals done.

Football AFCON 2023 moved to January 2024 due to weather concerns, CAF confirm 10 HOURS AGO