Football

Dani Alves provides assist as goalie scores last-minute equaliser in Mexico

Pumas goalkeeper Julio Gonzalez saved the day at UNAM's game against Toluca on Saturday by scoring an equalizer at the 95th minute. The locals were winning 2-1 but, during the last play of the match, Dani Alves fired over a corner kick and Gonzalez headed into the net.

00:00:40, 2 hours ago