“Yes, you heard correctly. We want one hundred million pounds for Aaron Lennon, another twenty if you stay up, and throw in some of those Tesla shares your owner has while you’re at it… Hello? … Hello?”

With clubs paying hardball negotiations have been difficult for Newcastle United this month, and having been outpriced on multiple occasions, on what appears to be deadline day the finale to this window is not going to be much easier for them.

They’ve chucked more than £30m at Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood, spent another £33m on a handy-looking Bruno Guimaraes , and after missing out on Sevilla’s Diego Carlos they appear to have settled on 20th-choice centre back Dan Burn, who apparently plays for Brighton.

That leaves a left-back and forward, apparently, maybe another signing or two here or there, but don’t expect any Premier League chief to make it a simple process for the Toon, especially as there is just one more day for the struggling side to do business.

Head out to the club, play 18, maybe 36, phone on silent, and ignore Mehrdad Ghodoussi and Jamie Reuben’s constant attempts to reach you. That should do the trick.

It may explain why Newcastle have only signed Wood and soon-to-be Burn from other Premier League clubs so far this window, and on this day where transfer fees soar to heights well beyond the recommended retail price, it would not be a surprise if their final few moves came from the continent. No one here wants to help them much, that’s for sure.

Frank’s back

Managers are deemed to have wandered off into the wilderness once they’ve lost a gig, so it’s a warm welcome back from the woods to Frank Lampard, the latest boss to take charge of sometimes football club and full-time entertainers Everton.

Tuchel hails Lampard for laying the foundations of reaching two finals

Today marks one year and six days since Lampard was sacked by Chelsea, and his reward for being dismissed from a team who were ninth in the table but went on to win the Champions League with their next manager is a role at another Premier League club.

Lampard said he turned down “flattering” offers last year, and he rejected the chance to discuss a move to Norwich earlier this season, and so it’s safe to say he’s landed on his feet at Everton, not the simplest but perhaps the best opportunity he could hope for given his contract at Goodison Park – two-and-a-half years – reads as long as his managerial experience to date. One at Derby, one and a half at Chelsea.

Lucky? Yeah.

Then there were four in AFCON

Those Liverpool fans who were perhaps half-wishing for Egypt and Senegal to get knocked out in the group stages have probably gone full circle now Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane clearly aren’t coming home any time soon.

The Africa Cup of Nations is two games away from a dream Salah-Mane showdown in the final, although that won’t be the case if hosts Cameroon have their say.

The Indomitable Lions will have to win a home AFCON the hard way, facing Egypt on Thursday before a potential meeting next Sunday with Senegal, who face Surprise Package™ Burkina Faso in the other last-four match.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s all setup beautifully, and CAF will be licking their lips at the prospect of a blockbuster final, which is looking almost inevitable providing Senegal win their semi-final. Sorry, Burkina Faso.

IN OTHER NEWS

The deals we’d love to see

Ooh and that Christian Eriksen back in the Premier League with Brentford, let’s get that over the line too.

Any more for any more? Those two would be satisfying enough, but expect to see Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang , Tanguy Ndombele, Ousmane Dembele, Kalvin Phillips, Raphinha, Fabio Carvalho, Jesse Lingard, Bryan Gil , Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Rodrigo Bentancur and Julian Alvarez among the other names getting some of the limelight too.

IN THE CHANNELS

Canadian limbs

Canada – quite very possibly on their way to Qatar after a HUGE win over USA in World Cup qualifying yesterday.

RETRO CORNER

Being January deadline day there are some memorable moments to throw back to, with one purple, ahem, toy the reason why we don’t see Sky Sports News reporters surrounded by supporters any more as they discuss late deals around the grounds.

So keeping it PG, we’ll throw back to this momentous occasion from 2013 involving Peter Odemwingie…

COMING UP

Follow deadline day on Eurosport.co.uk and the fallout from it in tomorrow’s Warm-Up. There’s also PSG vs Nice in the Coupe de France which is, nice.

