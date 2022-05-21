DFB Pokal / Final
Olympiastadion / 21.05.2022
SC FREIBURG V RB LEIPZIG: Christian Streich’s Freiburg take on Leipzig in the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympiastadion in Berlin
18:20
TEAMS ARE IN!
Freiburg: Flekken, Lienhart, N. Schlotterbeck, Gulde, Eggestein, Holer, Kubler, Sallai, Hofler, Gunter, Grifo… Subs: Uphoff, Schmid, Demirovic, Peterson, Haberer, Sildillia, Jeong, K. Schlotterbeck, Weibhaupt/// Leipzig: Gulacsi, Simakan, Orban, Klostermann, Henrichs, Laimer, Kampl, Halstenberg, Forsberg, Nkunku, Silva… Subs: Martinez, Angelino, Haidara, Poulsen, Adams, Szoboszlai, Mukiele, Olmo, Gvardiol
18:15
WILL NKUNKU CONTINUE HIS ELECTRIC FORM?
The attacker has scored 34 goals and claimed 20 assists in all competitions this season, including three goals and three assists in five cup appearances.
Nkunku was the Bundesliga player of the season, the first Frenchman to claim the award since Ribery in 2008.
18:10
FREIBURG WELL UP FOR THIS:
It is Freiburg’s first ever appearance in a Pokal final, and their fans appeared to be in high spirits before kick off.
18:05
HELLO AND WELCOME
Follow live updates as Freiburg look to cap off an impressive season by claiming the first ever major trophy in the club’s 118 year history. Standing in their way however are Leipzig, who have featured in and lost two of the last three DFB-Pokal finals.