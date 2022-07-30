Bayern Munich produced a 5-3 win over RB Leipzig to lift the 2022 DFL Supercup in a highly entertaining game in Leipzig.

Bayern raced into the lead after a dull opening, when new signing Sadio Mane was dispossessed in the box before Jamal Musiala found room to strike home on 14 minutes.

Just after the half hour mark it was two when Serge Gnabry - who had flirted with the exit at Bayern before extending his contract until 2026 - teed up £42 million man Mane to slot home.

Just before half-time, Musiala was on hand to pick out Benjamin Pavard to make it three.

In the second half, Marcel Halstenberg looped a header with a deflection off Pavard to half reduce the deficit to two goals against last year’s champions, before Gnabry scored just after the hour to reassert the champions’ advantage.

There was a flicker of hope for Leipzig when Christopher Nkunku converted from the spot with 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Despite Dani Olmo’s late third giving Julian Nagelsmann's side a scare, Leroy Sane added a fifth for Bayern in injury-time with a simple finish from close range.

TALKING POINT - Bayern look superior yet again - just

The problem for RB Leipzig is that they remain a selling club. They might be excellent at it, able to identify the next talent in line to bring in, but it means that bigger clubs will be able to take their very best players.

That includes Bayern of course, but the German champions have also proved adept at their own recruitment, and with their focus on youth they can afford to develop for the long term while recruiting ready-made stars such as Sadio Mane.

The scoreline flattered Leipzig on Saturday, with Bayern showing a ruthless streak and their opponents sloppy in possession far too often to be credible title challengers in this form.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

The teenager looks to be a thrilling player full of potential. For the first goal he was on hand to score a calm strike in a busy penalty area, for the second his deft through-ball gave Serge Gnabry time to line up an assist, and for his third he waltzed into the box before setting up Benjamin Pavard. In one half he demolished Leipzig.

PLAYER RATINGS

RB Leipzig: Gulacsi 6, Simakan 6, Orban 6, Forsberg 6, Klostermann 6, Szoboszlai 6, Nkunku 5, Halstenberg 6, Laimer 5, Henrichs 5, Kampl 5. Subs: Olmo 7, Haidara 6, Silva 7, Novoa 6.

Bayern Munich: Neuer 6, Upamecano 7, Pavard 6, Kimmich 6, Sabitzer 6, Davies 7, Hernandez 6, Gnabry 8, Musiala 8, Muller 7, Mane 7. Subs: De Ligt 6, Sane 7, Coman 6, Gravenberch 6, Mazraoui 6.

KEY EVENTS

14’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 0-1 BAYERN MUNICH - MUSIALA SCORES - Leipzig clear the ball for a corner on the right. There's a scramble in the box, Mane is dispossessed, but it runs to Musiala on the edge of the box and he drills low past the 'keeper.

31’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 0-2 BAYERN - MANE SCORES - Musiala slips in Gnabry down the inside left into the box, and he squares for Mane to tuck home. Simple.

45’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 0-3 BAYERN - PAVARD SCORES - From the corner, Musiala plays a one-two into the box and picks out an unmarked Pavard to sweep home.

59’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-3 BAYERN - HALSTENBERG SCORES - Running onto a pass squared from the left, Olmo fires in a deflected shot over the bar. A corner is met by Halstenberg and the ball loops off Pavard and to the top corner.

66’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 1-4 BAYERN - Muller runs onto a ball into the box and slips as he shoots across the 'keeper. The ball is palmed to Gnabry, who fires high into the net.

76’- PENALTY - Olmo is hacked by Pavard in the box as they rush to a ball just inside the box. What a ludicrous challenge.

77’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 2-4 BAYERN - NKUNKU SCORES - The Frenchman whizzes his effort into the top left.

89’ - GOAL! LEIPZIG 3-4 BAYERN MUNICH - OLMO SCORES - Olmo cuts inside after picking up a pass in the box, and fizzes in a low shot at the near corner. Game on.

GOAL! LEIPZIG 3-5 BAYERN - MANE SCORES - As Leipzig throw everyone forward for a free kick, Sane is released into an empty half, he spins a defender and slots home.

KEY STAT

