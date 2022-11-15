Eden Hazard admits it is possible that he will leave Real Madrid next summer, even though he still wants to prove himself at the club.

Hazard, 31, has failed to hit his top level since joining Real in a transfer worth over £100m from Chelsea in 2019.

His time at the club has been blighted by injuries – he has played just three games in La Liga this season and only 51 in total.

Ahead of playing for Belgium at the World Cup in Qatar, he has told Marca that there has not been any “real chance” of leaving yet, but that the time could come next summer.

“In January it is impossible, because I have family and I like the city," he said. "But in the summer it is possible that I go.

“I have one more year on my contract and it's the club's decision. If the club tells me 'Eden, thanks for four years, but you have to go', I have to accept it because it's normal.

“But I would like to play more, to show that I can play, that I am a good player.”

Hazard has been linked with a return to the Premier League but says Chelsea “have not called”.

Asked what message he would send to Real Madrid fans, who have become frustrated with his lack of impact, Hazard said: “I'm sorry, friends. I try, but... I'm sorry.

“I have one more year and I have to prove it, but it's not easy: I don't play, I want to play more...”

Even though he has not been a regular starter for Real Madrid, Hazard will likely be a key player for Belgium as they bid to win their first World Cup.

“I have to prove to everyone that I can play football,” added Hazard.

“People have doubts about what I can do, but I don't.”

Hazard says he can understand why people have doubted him after his struggles to stay fit in Madrid.

“Sure, it is normal. I am a player who has not played many games in three years. I can understand it.

“I have to show it when I play, be it five, 10 or 15 minutes. I want to play and when I do I have to do it well.

“It's hard because I don't play much, but there are good players and that's what I want, to train and play with them.

“If I can help, all the better, but at the moment I can't. I will try to give it my all.”

