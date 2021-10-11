English Football League chair Rick Parry says it is possible the controversial blackout which blocks 3pm games from being broadcast live in the UK - but he has ruled out the idea that Premier League ‘B’ teams could join its competitions.

The rule was relaxed during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, when fans were not able to attend games, but it was reimposed for the start of this season. It became a high profile issue again when Cristiano Ronaldo’s return for Manchester United - a 3pm kick-off against Newcastle - could be watched live by viewers around the world, but not in the UK.

The blackout goes back to the 1960s following an argument that football matches outside of the top flight would suffer from lower attendances if more games were televised. UEFA allows each football association to choose a two and a half hour period to block live TV coverage, but it is only enforced by England, Scotland and Montenegro.

The EFL wants the TV rights to its competitions to be sold alongside the Premier League, and to then receive 25% of all revenue to avoid what it has described as a “cliff edge” between the top flight and the divisions below. Negotiating that could be the key to ending the blackout.

“I don’t see (an end to the blackout) as being essential. Having said that, I don’t necessarily rule it out,” Parry told PA.

We are almost unique in Europe now in having a blackout period. I’m not presuming that it goes, but equally, if we’re looking at streaming, at new technologies and new broadcasters, we will probably have to be open-minded in terms of scheduling.

“And I know that at the EFL we will be looking at these things in any event. Our TV deal is up in 2024 and unusually we will be going ahead of the Premier League.

“Already our people are putting a lot of time and effort into studying developments looking at different potential strategies.”

Parry also says it is “non-negotiable” that Premier League B teams could be introduced to the EFL, following a suggestion from Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

"I just don't see it, and irrespective of my view, it is absolutely not something that our clubs have any enthusiasm for.

"Frankly, I don't even see it being on the table. I've spoken quite a lot about fresh ideas, new thinking, not having preconceived ideas, but I've got a preconceived idea about B teams and that's not within the boundaries.

"The strength of the EFL is that every one of our clubs sits at the heart of the community. Our clubs put almost as much emphasis on the community as they do on the first team and what happens on the pitch.

"This isn't about B teams suddenly parachuting in because you cannot possibly replicate that, it's just misunderstanding what the pyramid is."

