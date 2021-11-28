Viking FK defender David Brekalo was sent off for attacking his own goalkeeper in Norway's Eliteserien league on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Patrik Gunnarsson, 21, and Brekalo, 22, were seen to shove one another in a heated exchange during their match against Kristiansund, with Gunnarsson falling to the ground in front of the goal and clutching his neck as if in pain.

Team-mates broke the pair up restraining Brekalo, while another saw to Gunnarsson on the ground. Brekalo was issused a red card and stormed off the pitch while Gunnarsson continued playing.

Viking were 2-1 down going into the final few minutes of the game before the fracas broke out, but two extra time goals saw them beat Kristiansund 3-2.

Gunnarsson is on loan at Viking from Premier League side Brentford.

